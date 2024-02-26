Updated February 26th, 2024 at 19:41 IST
Indian Navy Conducts Airborne Operations to Boost Anti-Piracy Efforts in Gulf of Aden & Arabian Sea
Special Forces were paradropped along with inflatable crafts and MARCOs from C-130 aircraft to continue Anti-Piracy Operations in the region.
New Delhi: The Indian Navy conducted airborne insertion operations over the Arabian Sea on Monday in response to the maritime security situation in the Gulf of Aden & Arabian Sea, as stated by a Navy spokesperson.
Navy Special Forces MARCOs were paradropped along with inflatable crafts from C-130 aircraft to continue Anti-Piracy Operations in the region.
The spokesperson also added, "The Indian Navy remains committed and poised towards the safety and security of merchant shipping and seafarers in the region."
