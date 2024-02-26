Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 19:41 IST

Indian Navy Conducts Airborne Operations to Boost Anti-Piracy Efforts in Gulf of Aden & Arabian Sea

Special Forces were paradropped along with inflatable crafts and MARCOs from C-130 aircraft to continue Anti-Piracy Operations in the region.

Navy MARCOs paradropped along with inflatable crafts.
Navy MARCOs paradropped along with inflatable crafts. | Image:Indian Navy
New Delhi: The Indian Navy conducted airborne insertion operations over the Arabian Sea on Monday in response to the maritime security situation in the Gulf of Aden & Arabian Sea, as stated by a Navy spokesperson.

Navy Special Forces MARCOs were paradropped along with inflatable crafts  from C-130 aircraft to continue Anti-Piracy Operations in the region. 

The spokesperson also added, "The Indian Navy remains committed and poised towards the safety and security of merchant shipping and seafarers in the region."

Published February 26th, 2024 at 19:41 IST

