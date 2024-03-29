×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 21:53 IST

Indian Navy Deploys Warships to Thwart Piracy Attempt on Iranian Vessel in Arabian Sea

As per a statement released by the Navy, the operation to free the vessel and its crew from nine armed pirates is presently ongoing.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The Iranian fishing vessel Al-Kambar has been taken over by nine pirates.
The Iranian fishing vessel Al-Kambar has been taken over by nine pirates. | Image:X@indiannavy
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Indian Navy, on Friday, said that it had intercepted a hijacked Iranian fishing vessel and was presently engaged in an operation to rescue the ship and its crew. The ship has reportedly been boarded by nine armed pirates. As per an official statement released by the Navy, two Indian naval ships were sent out after inputs were received about a “potential piracy incident” involving the fishing vessel named Al Kambar 786 on Thursday evening.  

The fishing vessel, at the time of the incident, was around 90 nautical miles southwest of Socotra. Socotra Archipelago is in the northwest Indian Ocean near the Gulf of Aden.

The hijacked vessel was intercepted on Thursday, the Navy said.

"The operation is currently underway by the Indian Navy towards rescue of hijacked FV and its crew. The Indian Navy remains committed to ensuring maritime security in the region and safety of seafarers, irrespective of the nationalities," the statement said.

The Indian Navy will take "affirmative action" to ensure a safer and more secure Indian Ocean Region, its chief Admiral R Hari Kumar had said on March 23 while citing the anti-piracy and other maritime security operations undertaken by the naval force in the preceding 100 days under 'Op Sankalp'.

As part of maritime security operations, the Navy has undertaken anti-piracy, anti-missiles and anti-drones operations; 110 lives -- 45 Indians and 65 foreign nationals -- have been saved during 'Op Sankalp' in that 100-day period, according to a PPT presentation that was given by a Navy officer before the press conference of the Navy chief in March 23.

It was also mentioned in the presentation that from November last year till March, "more than 90 maritime incidents have happened", including 57 drone or missile attacks or sightings; and 39 incidents that include piracy, hijacking, or suspicious approaches. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Published March 29th, 2024 at 21:50 IST

