Updated February 24th, 2024 at 16:17 IST

Indian Navy Destroyer Along with MARCOS Rescues Merchant Vessel & Crew After Suspected Drone Attack

At the request of the ship's captain, the medical team from the Indian Navy provided assistance to an injured crew member.

Digital Desk
Indian Navy destroyer reaches MV Islander
Indian Navy destroyer reaches MV Islander
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Indian Navy's Kolkata-class destroyer responded to a distress call from the Palau-flagged MV Islander, which caught fire after a likely drone or missile attack, Navy Spokesperson aid in his official statement. The destroyer, on a mission in the Gulf of Aden for maritime security operations, reached the vicinity of the vessel on the same day.

Upon arrival, Indian Naval Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) specialists boarded the vessel to ensure there were no remaining risks. After thorough inspection, they deemed the vessel safe for further travel. Additionally, at the request of the ship's captain, the medical team from the Indian Navy provided assistance to an injured crew member.

“Relentless efforts by Indian Naval ships reaffirms Indian Navy's steadfast commitment towards safety and security of merchant shipping and seafarers”, Navy’s Spokesperson added in his statement.

Indian Navy Rescues and Secures Amid Crisis in Red Sea

In recent weeks, the Navy has helped several merchant ships in the Arabian sea region after they were attacked. Earlier this month, they stopped pirates from taking over an Iranian fishing boat with 11 Iranians and 8 Pakistanis near Somalia.

In January, an Indian warship saved 19 Pakistanis from an Iranian fishing boat attacked by pirates off Somalia's coast. On January 5, the Navy stopped hijackers from taking a Liberian ship, MV Lila Norfolk, in the North Arabian Sea, rescuing everyone on board.

The trouble in the Gulf of Aden began when the MV Chem Pluto, with 21 Indian sailors, was hit by a drone on December 23 near India's west coast. Since then, India has sent more warships to the maritime zone and increased surveillance to keep the vital sea routes safe.

Published February 24th, 2024 at 16:17 IST

