Advertisement

New Delhi: The Navy has formalised a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Arvind Limited, a textile and apparel company, to procure high-tech uniform fabric. A spokesperson for the Indian Navy announced on social media, stating, “An MoU has been signed between the Indian Navy and Arvind Limited for the supply of technically advanced uniform fabric for the Navy.”

Navy inking the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Arvind Limited, | Image: Indian Navy

According to Navy officials, the newly developed fabric is engineered to combat fungi, microbes, and bacteria, specifically tailored for tropical conditions. The fabric , as per Navy's requirements, shall boast better moisture management technology and maintains a higher whiteness index even after undergoing multiple washing cycles, as per the navy statement. This collaboration marks a significant stride in modernising and enhancing the Navy's uniform technology.

Advertisement

Navy Augments Ties with Saudi Forces

In other military-related developments, Admiral Fahad Abdullah S Al-Ghofaily, Chief of Staff of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, embarked on a four-day official visit to India from January 10-13. During his stay, he met with Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff of the Indian Navy in New Delhi. The discussions revolved around fortifying collaborative mechanisms and implementing measures to enhance naval cooperation between the two nations. Admiral Al-Ghofaily received a Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns.

Advertisement

This visit underscores the burgeoning relationship between the naval forces of Saudi Arabia and India, with Indian Navy ships routinely making port calls at various Saudi Arabian ports. The friendly ties between India and Saudi Arabia, established in 1947, are deeply rooted in centuries-old economic and socio-cultural connections. This diplomatic engagement reflects the robust and cordial relations shared between the two nations.