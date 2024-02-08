Advertisement

New Delhi: After the recent attack on Indian merchant ships in the Arabian Sea, the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar, said on Wednesday that Indian Navy was proactively deploying its fleet to keep pirates at bay.

After launching the first indigenously manufactured Drishti 10 Starliner Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) in Hyderabad, Hari Kumar said that there have been about 35 drone attacks on ships largely on Israel-owned or flagged or related vessels in the Red Sea, North and Central Arabian Sea during the last 40-42 days.

"We are now, very proactively, deploying our units there to ensure that the pirates are kept at bay. If you look at the last 40-42 days, about 35 such attacks have taken place, largely on Israeli-owned shipping assets. No India-flagged vessel has been attacked so far," the chief of the Naval Staff said.

The Navy chief added that there have only been two incidents (attempts of pirates to highjack ships), so far, which prompted the marine warriors to conduct anti-piracy operations. “Both were not Indian flagged vessels, but in the second case we had Indian crew so we had to respond,” he added.

"We have not yet been able to identify from where all these attacks are being directed. We have collected debris of drones collected from three ships and are analysing it," the Navy chief added.

The marine commandos of the Indian Navy on January 6 executed a rapid and successful rescue mission, saving 21 crew members, of whom 15 were Indians, from the clutches of armed pirates who had attempted to hijack the Liberian-flagged vessel MV Lila Norfolk in the North Arabian Sea.



