Updated March 7th, 2024 at 11:58 IST

Indian Navy Rescues Crew of 21 with Critical Injuries After Houthi Strike Hits Ship in Gulf of Aden

Following the successful evacuation operations, the  entire crew of the merchant vessel was provided with the needed medical aid for the injured.

Reported by: Digital Desk
INS Kolkata rescued a crew of 21 from the Barbados-flagged bulk carrier MV True Confidence
INS Kolkata rescued a crew of 21 from the Barbados-flagged bulk carrier MV True Confidence | Image:Indian Navy
Mumbai: INS Kolkata, being deployed in the Gulf of Aden, rescued a crew of 21 from the Barbados-flagged bulk carrier MV True Confidence after it was hit by a drone or missile, yet to be identified, on March 6. Following the hit by houthis, a fire started  resulting in critical injuries to the crew. The Indian Navy, responding to the maritime fire incident, rescued the crew members, which included an Indian national. 

Watch Indian Navy's Daring Red Sea Rescue Here

Following the successful evacuation operations, the  entire crew  of the merchant vessel was provided with the needed medical aid for the injured.

(This is a developing story; more details will follow soon.)

 

Published March 7th, 2024 at 11:05 IST

