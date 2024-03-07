Indian Navy Rescues Crew of 21 with Critical Injuries After Houthi Strike Hits Ship in Gulf of Aden

Advertisement

Mumbai: INS Kolkata, being deployed in the Gulf of Aden, rescued a crew of 21 from the Barbados-flagged bulk carrier MV True Confidence after it was hit by a drone or missile, yet to be identified, on March 6. Following the hit by houthis, a fire started resulting in critical injuries to the crew. The Indian Navy, responding to the maritime fire incident, rescued the crew members, which included an Indian national.

Watch Indian Navy's Daring Red Sea Rescue Here

#IndianNavy's swift response to Maritime Incident in #GulfofAden.



Barbados Flagged Bulk Carrier MV #TrueConfidence reported on fire after a drone/missile hit on #06Mar, approx 54 nm South West of Aden, resulting in critical injuries to crew, forcing them to abandon ship.… pic.twitter.com/FZQRBeGcKp — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy)

Following the successful evacuation operations, the entire crew of the merchant vessel was provided with the needed medical aid for the injured.

(This is a developing story; more details will follow soon.)



