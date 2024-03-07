Updated March 7th, 2024 at 11:58 IST
Indian Navy Rescues Crew of 21 with Critical Injuries After Houthi Strike Hits Ship in Gulf of Aden
Following the successful evacuation operations, the entire crew of the merchant vessel was provided with the needed medical aid for the injured.
- Defence
- 1 min read
Mumbai: INS Kolkata, being deployed in the Gulf of Aden, rescued a crew of 21 from the Barbados-flagged bulk carrier MV True Confidence after it was hit by a drone or missile, yet to be identified, on March 6. Following the hit by houthis, a fire started resulting in critical injuries to the crew. The Indian Navy, responding to the maritime fire incident, rescued the crew members, which included an Indian national.
Watch Indian Navy's Daring Red Sea Rescue Here
(This is a developing story; more details will follow soon.)
Published March 7th, 2024 at 11:05 IST