Indian Navy's INS Trikand Visits Egypt's Safaga As Part Of Operational Deployment | See Pictures

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Cairo said, "INS Trikand visited Safaga, Egypt, from 06-08 Oct 2025 as part of her operational deployment. During the port call, Ambassador @AmbSKReddy interacted with the ship's crew. A cordial call-on with the Egyptian Navy further strengthened India-Egypt maritime cooperation. This is yet another demonstration of close and growing exchanges between India and Egypt in the field of defence cooperation."