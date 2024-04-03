×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 21:45 IST

Indian Navy's P8I Reaches Japan For Bilateral 'ASW and Subject Matter Expert' Exchange

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian Navy's P8I Reaches Japan For Bilateral 'ASW and Subject Matter Expert' Exchange | Image:X@indiannavy
New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Wednesday said its P8I aircraft has reached Japan for a bilateral anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and subject matter expert exchange with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF).

In a post on X, it said, "An Indian Navy P8I arrived at Atsugi, Japan, for bilateral ASW and subject matter expert exchange with the JMSDF. The crew will plan and execute maritime reconnaissance and ASW operations alongwith JMSDF. #BridgesofFriendship @jmsdf_pao_eng @IndianEmbTokyo." The Indian Navy also shared a picture of the aircraft with the post. 

