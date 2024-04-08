×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 23:32 IST

Indian Navy Warships Being Built in Russia Likely to be Commissioned This Year

After manufacturing delayed due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the two Indian Navy warships being built in Russia are likely to be commissioned by the end of 2024.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Indian warship
Two Indian warships being built in Russia to be commissioned by the end of this year | Image:PTI
  3 min read
New Delhi: After manufacturing delayed due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the two Indian Navy warships being built in Russia are likely to be commissioned by the end of this year. The Indian Navy is gearing up to receive both the warships in a few months, which will be commissioned by the end of 2024. According to the defence officials, the first warship would be known as INS Tushil, while the other one would be INS Tamal after commissioning.

The stealth frigates are being built as part of the Tushil class warships, which are follow-ons of the six warships of the Talwar class and its follow-on frigates, report news agency ANI. A team of the Indian Navy, including personnel from the Chief of Material Directorate, had recently visited the shipyard in Russia, where the frigates are being built and inspected the project, the defence officials told the news agency.

The project was sanctioned during the then Defence Minister Manohar Lal Parrikar

The work is now progressing at a good pace and the first warship has also been launched for sea trials, which are being carried out by the Russian Navy. The two warships are expected to be commissioned by August and December this year, respectively, they said.

The ongoing conflict in that region created many issues for the project, including the fitment of the Ukrainian engine on the frigate being built in Russia. Moreover, the workforce from Indian naval shipyards was sent there to fit the engines on the warship, the officials said.

The first ship is now undergoing trials in Russian waters and is expected to be ready soon for delivery to the Indian Navy for acceptance trials. Additionally, the Indian team is expected to be there soon.

The other two warships of the series being built with Russian support at Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) in India, are also moving ahead.

The GSL is expected to launch the first warship for trials in the near future and the delivery is planned to be completed by the middle of 2026.

Furthermore, the GSL has expanded its facilities and received supplies for the warships.

The project to build the warships in the Russian and Indian shipyards was cleared during the tenure of the late Manohar Parrikar as Defence Minister.

The work on the project was also delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, when almost all the military programmes were facing supply chain issues.

The two warships being built in Russia are expected to be the last Indian surface vessels to be built in foreign shipyards, as the Indian Navy's present and future leadership is promoting self reliance in defence and giving jobs to Indian shipyards and workers.
 

Published April 7th, 2024 at 23:32 IST

