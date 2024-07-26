sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:26 IST, July 26th 2024

Indian Soldiers Displayed Ultimate Valour During Kargil War, Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Indian soldiers displayed the ultimate valour in the inaccessible hills of the Himalayas during the Kargil War and forced the enemy army to kneel.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Home Minister Amit Shah
Amit Shah on Kargil Vijay Diwas | Image: Facebook
13:24 IST, July 26th 2024