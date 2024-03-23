Advertisement

New Delhi: Referring to the anti-piracy operations undertaken by the force in the last 100 days, Admiral R Hari Kumar, on Saturday, said that the Indian Navy was prepared to take “affirmative action” to ensure a more secure Indian Ocean Region. While responding to a query during a press conference held at the recently inaugurated Nausena Bhawan, the Navy chief emphasised that no Indian-flagged vessel has been targeted by the Houthis at sea.

Earlier the same day, the Navy informed, 35 pirates who were recently apprehended during an anti-piracy operation off the coast of Somali reached Mumbai and were handed over to the Mumbai Police so that they may face legal action under Indian laws, specifically the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act of 2022.

Admiral Kumar noted that the act had been instrumental for the security forces, particularly the Indian Navy which is involved in anti-piracy operations. He had recently said the Navy has got a shot in the arm because of this legislation and underlined the deployment to counter-piracy attempts.

The Navy chief cited the dramatic mid-sea operation undertaken by the Navy along with the IAF that ended a three-month hijacking of a bulk carrier with the deployment of its warship INS Kolkata, long-endurance Sea Guardian drones, P-8I surveillance aircraft and airdropping of elite MARCOS commandos from a C-17 plane.

The Navy seized the former Maltese-flagged vessel, rescued 17 hostages and captured 35 armed pirates in the nearly 40-hour operation around 2,600 km from the Indian coast that experts say was the first such successful takeover of a cargo ship from the Somali pirates in the last around seven years.

In the last 10 years, this was the largest operation in which the Indian Navy caught 35 pirates, the Navy chief said.

“With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility”

When asked if this has elevated the image of the Indian Navy as the first responder, Admiral Kumar said, "Bharat is on the trajectory to becoming a great power." With "great power, comes great responsibility", he said, while asserting that the "Indian Navy is determined to protect, preserve, promote and pursue our national interests in maritime domain".

Asked how long these operations will continue, Admiral Kumar replied, till the Indian Ocean is safe and secure. "Indian Navy will take affirmative action to ensure safer, more secure Indian Ocean Region." So, whether it is Indian nationals or vessels, "we will ensure their protection", the Navy chief said.

"We are the largest resident naval power in the Indian Ocean. Indian Navy's responsibility is to ensure the Indian Ocean Region remains safe, secure, and stable and we will ensure that it is free, open, inclusive, and rules-based order is maintained," he added.