×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 17:49 IST

Navy Will Take Affirmative Action to Ensure Safer Indian Ocean Region: Admiral R Hari Kumar

Admiral Kumar stated that, as the largest naval power in the region, it is the Indian Navy's duty to ensure that the Indian Ocean remains secure and stable.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar.
Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar. | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Referring to the anti-piracy operations undertaken by the force in the last 100 days, Admiral R Hari Kumar, on Saturday, said that the Indian Navy was prepared to take “affirmative action” to ensure a more secure Indian Ocean Region. While responding to a query during a press conference held at the recently inaugurated Nausena Bhawan, the Navy chief emphasised that no Indian-flagged vessel has been targeted by the Houthis at sea.

Earlier the same day, the Navy informed, 35 pirates who were recently apprehended during an anti-piracy operation off the coast of Somali reached Mumbai and were handed over to the Mumbai Police so that they may face legal action under Indian laws, specifically the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act of 2022. 

Advertisement

Admiral Kumar noted that the act had been instrumental for the security forces, particularly the Indian Navy which is involved in anti-piracy operations. He had recently said the Navy has got a shot in the arm because of this legislation and underlined the deployment to counter-piracy attempts.

The Navy chief cited the dramatic mid-sea operation undertaken by the Navy along with the IAF that ended a three-month hijacking of a bulk carrier with the deployment of its warship INS Kolkata, long-endurance Sea Guardian drones, P-8I surveillance aircraft and airdropping of elite MARCOS commandos from a C-17 plane.

Advertisement

The Navy seized the former Maltese-flagged vessel, rescued 17 hostages and captured 35 armed pirates in the nearly 40-hour operation around 2,600 km from the Indian coast that experts say was the first such successful takeover of a cargo ship from the Somali pirates in the last around seven years.

In the last 10 years, this was the largest operation in which the Indian Navy caught 35 pirates, the Navy chief said.

Advertisement

“With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility” 

When asked if this has elevated the image of the Indian Navy as the first responder, Admiral Kumar said, "Bharat is on the trajectory to becoming a great power." With "great power, comes great responsibility", he said, while asserting that the "Indian Navy is determined to protect, preserve, promote and pursue our national interests in maritime domain".

Advertisement

Asked how long these operations will continue, Admiral Kumar replied, till the Indian Ocean is safe and secure. "Indian Navy will take affirmative action to ensure safer, more secure Indian Ocean Region." So, whether it is Indian nationals or vessels, "we will ensure their protection", the Navy chief said.

"We are the largest resident naval power in the Indian Ocean. Indian Navy's responsibility is to ensure the Indian Ocean Region remains safe, secure, and stable and we will ensure that it is free, open, inclusive, and rules-based order is maintained," he added. 

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 17:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Avengers

Marvel Legal Controversy

a few seconds ago
Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan

IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Live

a minute ago
Cochin Shipyard surges as much as 6.17% to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,067 apiece after strong Q2 results

Cochin Shipyard outlook

3 minutes ago
Chiranjeevi with Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj's No To Chiru

3 minutes ago
New Curriculum And Books For Grades 3-6 From 2024-25 :CBSE

CBSE

4 minutes ago
CM Yogi Adityanath will lead BJP's Lok Sabha elections campaign with first mega rally in Mathura.

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

5 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Gadgets for Holi

5 minutes ago
Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha Sequel

7 minutes ago
KKR vs SRH

KKR vs SRH live score

10 minutes ago
Death toll rises to 115 in Moscow Concert Hall attack

Moscow Live

15 minutes ago
Nostradamus' 15th-Century Predictions Resurface Amid Royal Health Concerns

Nostradamus' Predictions

25 minutes ago
Yoga exercises

Yoga For Bone Strength

30 minutes ago
Summer smoothies

Summer Smoothies

32 minutes ago
Food traditions

Food Customs

34 minutes ago
Ironic That My Colleague From The Jan Lokpal Movement Was Arrested In A Corruption Case: Anna Hazare

Ironic That My Colleague

37 minutes ago
Famous Paintings

Stolen Famous Paintings

38 minutes ago
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Multi Vector Policy

39 minutes ago
Eggs

Brain Developing Foods

42 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. FBI to probe Alaska Airlines incident as potential crime

    Business News8 hours ago

  2. LS Polls: In Another Jolt to Akhilesh, Janvadi Party Snaps Tie With SP

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  3. NIA Reveals Chennai Link to Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe Blast

    India News9 hours ago

  4. 'Welcome to Tihar Club': Conman Sukesh to Arrested Kejriwal

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Hyderabad Robbery Attempt Foiled by Mother, Daughter: Police Nab Robbers

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo