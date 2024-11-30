NDA Cadets Must Carry Forward Bonds They Made To Plan and Execute Ops: IAF chief

New Delhi: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Saturday said National Defence Academy (NDA) cadets must carry forward the vast experience of their training to service academies and bonds they made at the institute in planning and execution of operations.

The Air Chief Marshal was the reviewing officer of the 147th course of the NDA and addressed the Passing Out Parade at the tri-service training institute in Khadakwasla.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "The vast experience of training at the NDA needs to be carried forward to the respective service academies, and the bond created here must be carried towards planning and execution of our operations. I am confident that you will all don the mantle of jointness as proudly as you will don your service uniforms."

He said as young officers, the role of NDA cadets in any future conflict would be pivotal in ensuring that the enemy designs are defeated and that the territorial integrity of a great nation is not compromised.

"High-quality training imparted at the NDA and other academies of the three services will guide you and equip you with the strength and confidence to boldly face these challenges," he said.

He said the NDA is rightly called the cradle of leadership and is undoubtedly one of the finest academies in the world.

"In terms of infrastructure size and quality of training, this academy is unmatched, and you all had the rare distinction of being trained here and being associated with it for the rest of your life," the Air Chief Marshal said.

"Having chosen to voluntarily join the Armed Forces, you made the brave decision to take the route less travelled," he said, addressing the cadets.

He said as future military leaders, the cadets will be leading a highly motivated and courageous set of soldiers, sailors and air warriors, and trust will be placed in their leadership given the perils of life.

"Therefore, it is your sacred duty to lead from the front only through your immaculate personal conduct, professional competence and unquestionable integrity to win the trust and respect. The NDA is not only a cradle of leadership but also a cradle of jointmanship," he said.

He asked the cadets never to hesitate to make decisions, be fearless and always trust in their abilities and gut feelings.

"Never forget the courage, honour, and sacrifices made by your predecessor. Let their valour be your motivating factor throughout your career. Always remain physically, strong, mentally awake, and morally straight. Be honest in your dealings and have clean thinking so that you always choose the harder right than the easier wrong," he advised.

As many as 1,265 cadets participated in the parade, of which 357 cadets, including 215 from the Army, 301 from the Air Force and 38 from the Navy, were from the passing out course.

The passing-out cadets included 19 from friendly foreign countries (Bhutan, Tajikistan, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Sudan, Tanzania, Kenya, Zambia and Maldives). The cadets will join their respective pre-commissioning training academies.

A contingent of 47 Female Cadets', presently in their third, fourth and fifth terms of training, also participated in the parade.

Cadet Ankit won the President's gold medal for earning first place in the Overall Order of Merit, Cadet Yuvraj Singh Chauhan was awarded the silver medal for standing second, and Cadet Jodha Thongiaomayum received the bronze medal for standing third.

The Golf Squadron bagged the prestigious 'Chiefs of Staff Banner' for being the Champion Squadron, which was presented during the parade.