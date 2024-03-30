×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 20:22 IST

Pirates Who Hijacked Iranian Vessel Now Being Brought Back to India to Face Legal Action: Navy

The pirates who were taken into custody after the Navy rescued the hijacked Iranian vessel will now face legal action under the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act 2022.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The Iranian fishing vessel Al-Kambar has been taken over by nine pirates.
The Iranian fishing vessel Al-Kambar was liberated by the Indian Navy during an anti-piracy operation. | Image:X@indiannavy
New Delhi: A day after it rescued a hijacked Iranian fishing vessel and its 23 Pakistani crew members during an anti-piracy operation in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy, on Saturday, said that it was bringing the nine pirates who surrendered to its forces back to India so that they may face further legal action. The legal action in question would be initiated under provisions of the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act 2022. 

The ship, an Iranian fishing vessel named Al Kambar, was intercepted by the INS Sumedha on Friday before subsequently being joined by the INS Trishul. In its statement, the Navy noted that Al Kambar was liberated following a 12-hour operation that ended with the nine pirates aboard the vessel being compelled to surrender and avoid bloodshed. 

After the operation, the Navy reportedly sent its specialist to complete sanitisation and seaworthiness checks of the vessel before clearing it to continue its fishing activities. 

The Indian Navy said it remains committed to ensuring maritime security in the region and the safety of seafarers, "irrespective of the nationalities".

With inputs from PTI. 

 

Published March 30th, 2024 at 20:22 IST

