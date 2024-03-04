The first Naval Commanders’ Conference of 2024 is set to begin on March 5 in a unique ‘hybrid’ format, partly held at sea. | Image: Indian Navy

New Delhi: The Indian Navy’s first Commander’s Conference of the year will be held in a unique ‘hybrid’ format partly at sea on Tuesday, with the Defence Minister being a witness to the Navy’s capability to conduct ‘twin carrier operations’. “The Conference, an annual event of paramount importance, serves as a platform for Naval Commanders to deliberate on strategic, operational, and administrative matters concerning maritime security," an official statement from the Defence Ministry said.

Further, the statement added, "Held against the backdrop of evolving geopolitical dynamics, regional challenges, and the current volatile maritime security situation in the region, the conference plays a pivotal role in shaping the future course of the Indian Navy.”

INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya

Aim: To Work Together for ‘Enhanced’ National Security

Over the three-day event, Rajnath Singh will address Naval Commanders. The Chief of Defence Staff and the Chiefs of the Indian Army and Air Force will also be in attendance at the event. They'll discuss how the three services can work together better to enhance national security, implying another bid towards theaterisation.

Why is the Indian Navy the Preferred Security Partner in IOR?

Recent months have seen constant changes in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) due to the Israel-Hamas conflict. As per the MoD,” The strategic alignment of the countries has ended up in a spill over of the kinetic actions on land into the maritime domain." There have been drone and missile attacks on ships, as well as a rise in piracy. The Indian Navy has responded with ‘strength and resolve’. This demonstrated the capability of the country’s maritime forces as a first responder and why it is the 'preferred security partner’ in the region, the MoD added.

Furthermore, the Commanders Conference is a key event for the Indian Navy. It helps chart the Navy's future in a rapidly changing maritime environment. By focusing on strategic clarity, operational excellence, technological innovation, and international cooperation, the MoD statement also said,"The Conference reaffirms the Navy's commitment to safeguarding India's maritime interests and upholding its status as a responsible maritime power in the region.”