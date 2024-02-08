English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 17:01 IST

Situation tense but stable: Indian Army chief Manoj Pande says talks with China underway

Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande said that talks with China on military and diplomatic level is underway regarding the border standoff.

Digital Desk
Manoj Pande
Army chief Gen Manoj Pande. | Image:PTI
Indian Army Chief Gen. Manoj Pande said on January 11 that the situation in the northern borders is stable yet tense. During a press conference, he also said that talks with China on military and diplomatic level is underway regarding the border standoff.

"As far as the situation in the northern borders goes, I would say that situation is stable yet sensitive. We continue to talk both at the military and diplomatic level as per the protocols and procedures to find a solution to the balance issue which remain," Gen Pande said.

#WATCH via ANI Multimedia | “Robust deployment…” Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on India’s Northern border#IndiaChina #ArmyChief #ManojPandehttps://t.co/0le3MKXHBS

— ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024

He also assured that Army's deployment is 'robust' and that there are adequate reserves to deal with conflicts if they arise.

"Our operational preparedness in these areas continue to be very high level and our deployment is both robust as well as balanced. While we continue to maintain adequate reserves in order to deal with any contingencies that may arise effectively," he further said.

According to Gen Pande, the Army is also working toward induction of new technologies in their arsenal and ensuring development of infrastructure including road connectivity.

Just a week ago, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that both India and China engaged in military and diplomatic talks in October and November, 2023.

"The commander-level meeting was held in October where there was an agreement to maintain momentum of dialogue and negotiations through relevant military and diplomatic mechanisms. And they also committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity on the ground at the border areas," Jaiswal said.

He further stated that India and China also had the twentieth meeting of the WMCC (Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs) on January 4.

"This is at the diplomatic level. We had our joint secretary East Asia participating there. They had a very good in-depth discussion, constructive discussion, frank discussion and they looked at all the proposals to resolve remaining issues and achieve complete disengagement in eastern Ladakh," he said. 

Published January 11th, 2024 at 17:01 IST

