Terror Plot Foiled: Joint Operation Nabs Terror Associate with Cache of Weapons in Kupwara | Image: Republic

Kupwara: In a successful joint operation conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army's 28 RR, and CRPF 162Bn CRPF, a terrorist associate was intercepted at Gundimacher Bridge in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

The operation unfolded swiftly after security agencies noticed suspicious movements of an individual carrying a white-coloured bag from Lalpora towards Gundimacher.

According to an official source, the apprehended terrorist associate has been identified as Rafeeq Ahmad Ganie from Lalpora, Kupwara. Despite attempts to evade capture, Ganie was tactfully detained by the vigilant forces.

Upon examination, the bag revealed a shocking cache of weaponry, including a pistol, pistol magazine, pistol rounds, hand grenades, and a Redmi 11 mobile phone.

While immediate danger has been averted, authorities are intensively investigating Ganie's activities and plans to preempt any future threats to the region's peace and stability.

A senior police official informed that a case has been registered under FIR No. 03/2024 U/S 7/25 A Act, 13,18, 23, 39 ULA (P) at Police Station Lalpora, marking the initiation of a comprehensive investigation into the terror associate's affiliations and motives.