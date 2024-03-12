×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 14:51 IST

Tri-Service Firepower, Manoeuvre Exercise 'Bharat Shakti' Begins In Pokhran

The mega 'Bharat Shakti' exercise to demonstrate the prowess of indigenously manufactured defence equipment of the three services began in Rajasthan's Pokhran firing range on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Manoj Pande in attendance.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Garvit Parashar
Tri-service firepower, manoeuvre exercise 'Bharat Shakti' in Pokhran
Tri-service firepower, manoeuvre exercise 'Bharat Shakti' in Pokhran | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jaisalmer, Mar 12 (PTI) The mega 'Bharat Shakti' exercise to demonstrate the prowess of indigenously manufactured defence equipment of the three services began in Rajasthan's Pokhran firing range on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Manoj Pande in attendance.

The exercise will be held for about 50 minutes.

Advertisement

LCA Tejas, ALH Mk-IV, LCH Prachand, mobile anti-drone system, BMP-II and its variants, NAMICA (Nag Missile Carrier), T90 tanks, Dhanush, K9 Vajra and Pinaka rockets are among the platforms that are being demonstrated at Pokhran, about 100 km from Jaisalmer city.

"Synergised joint operations will be decisive in the Indian context. Through live firepower and manoeuvre demonstration, it is endeavoured to showcase the tri-services operational capabilities to counter any threat leveraging indigenous capability and the ability to undertake conflicts in the face of global upheavals," Additional Director General, Army Design Bureau, Major General C S Mann had earlier said.

Advertisement

The first-of-its-kind exercise on such a scale is "not tailored towards any direction (northern or western border) or any adversaries", sources in the defence establishment said.

"In a clear indication of India's readiness to confront and overcome contemporary and future challenges with home-grown solutions, 'Bharat Shakti' highlights resilience, innovation and strength of India's domestic defence capabilities on the global stage," the Prime Minister's Office said on Sunday.

Advertisement

"The programme exemplifies the nation's strong strides towards 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence, by showcasing the might and operational prowess of the Indian armed forces and the ingenuity and commitment of the indigenous defence industry," it said. PTI KND NSD NSD

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 14:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

10 minutes ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

15 minutes ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

40 minutes ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

an hour ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

an hour ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

an hour ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

2 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

5 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

5 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

7 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

17 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

19 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

20 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

20 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Who is Nayab Saini, Likely To Take Over as New Haryana CM

    Politics News4 minutes ago

  2. All You Need To Know About Chhau, Eastern India's Traditional Folk Dance

    Lifestyle4 minutes ago

  3. Supreme Court Halts Board Exams For Classes 5, 8 & 9 in Karnataka | Deta

    Education7 minutes ago

  4. How To Celebrate Pet-friendly Holi With Your Furry Friends

    Lifestyle8 minutes ago

  5. Odisha: Nitin Gadkari Sanctions NH Projects Worth Rs 374 Crore

    India News10 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo