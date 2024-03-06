The Navy successfully rescues 23 crew members, including 13 Indians, from merchant vessel hit by a suspected drone attack by Houthis in the Red Sea. | Image: Indian Navy

Gulf of Aden Rescue Op: The Indian Navy on Tuesday responded to a maritime emergency aboard the Liberian-flagged MV MSC Sky II after it was reportedly attacked by drones or missiles in the Gulf of Aden, as per the Navy’s spokesperson. The type of attack—missile or drone—has not yet been verified by the Navy.

However, the navy was able to save all 23 crew members, including 13 Indians onboard the ship. The incident occurred approximately 90 nautical miles southeast of Aden, resulting in a fire on March 4.

Navy Shares Visuals from MV MSC Sky ll Rescue Operation

#IndianNavy swiftly responds to a Maritime Incident in #GulfofAden



Liberian-flagged MV #MSCSkyII transiting approximately 90 Nm South East of Aden was reported on fire due to drone/ missile attack PM 04 Mar.

#INSKolkata, mission deployed in the region for maritime security… pic.twitter.com/AG15Krocjr — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) March 5, 2024

The INS Kolkata, an Indian guided missile destroyer engaged in security operations in the region, arrived at the scene by 10:30 PM. Subsequently, a team of 12 firefighting experts from the Indian warship boarded the vessel early on March 5 to assist in extinguishing the fire.

Additionally, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was dispatched to assess any remaining risks.

“Relentless efforts by mission deployed platforms symbolises the Indian Navy’s resolve in ensuring the safety and security of merchant shipping and seafarers plying in the region," a Navy spokesperson added in its official statement.