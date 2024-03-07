Updated March 6th, 2024 at 08:43 IST
Navy Rescues Crew of 23 Onboard Merchant Vessel Struck by Suspected Drone Attack by Houthis | Watch
INS Kolkata responded to a fire on MV MSC Sky II in the Gulf of Aden. A team was dispatched to save the crew, and EOD was sent in to assess residual risks.
Gulf of Aden Rescue Op: The Indian Navy on Tuesday responded to a maritime emergency aboard the Liberian-flagged MV MSC Sky II after it was reportedly attacked by drones or missiles in the Gulf of Aden, as per the Navy’s spokesperson. The type of attack—missile or drone—has not yet been verified by the Navy.
However, the navy was able to save all 23 crew members, including 13 Indians onboard the ship. The incident occurred approximately 90 nautical miles southeast of Aden, resulting in a fire on March 4.
Navy Shares Visuals from MV MSC Sky ll Rescue Operation
The INS Kolkata, an Indian guided missile destroyer engaged in security operations in the region, arrived at the scene by 10:30 PM. Subsequently, a team of 12 firefighting experts from the Indian warship boarded the vessel early on March 5 to assist in extinguishing the fire.
Additionally, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was dispatched to assess any remaining risks.
“Relentless efforts by mission deployed platforms symbolises the Indian Navy’s resolve in ensuring the safety and security of merchant shipping and seafarers plying in the region," a Navy spokesperson added in its official statement.
Published March 6th, 2024 at 06:42 IST