Advertisement

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrapped up his UK visit on Thursday, Jan 11 following a cordial meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and engaging with the Indian diaspora at a community reception. On Wednesday evening, Singh paid a visit to Prime Minister Sunak at 10 Downing Street for discussions encompassing bilateral defense and economic relations. A Ram Darbar statue was presented as a gift to Sunak, Britain's inaugural Hindu Prime Minister during the meeting which was also attended by UK National Security Adviser (NSA) Sir Tim Barrow.

"Had a very warm meeting with the UK Prime Minister, Shri Rishi Sunak in London," said Rajnath Singh in a statement on social media.

Advertisement

"I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him. We discussed issues pertaining to defence, economic cooperation and how India and the UK could work together for strengthening a peaceful and stable global rules-based order," he added.

As per the Indian Ministry of Defence's summary of the meeting, Sunak concurred with the minister on the imperative for the UK and India to collaborate expressing optimism that the ongoing free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations could achieve a successful resolution soon.

Advertisement

India and the UK are presently in the midst of the 14th round of negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the goal of substantially augmenting their annual GBP 36-billion bilateral partnership.

Sunak is reported to have emphasised his eagerness to reinforce the defence and security aspect of the bilateral relationship. This includes government support for fostering robust business and technology partnerships with corresponding Indian entities.

Advertisement

During Singh's visit to the UK, the first by an Indian Defence Minister in 22 years, Singh updated Sunak on his favourable engagements with the UK defence industry. He also highlighted the newfound positive dynamics in the bilateral defence relationship.

Additionally, he held discussions with UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron at the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office, reflecting on the fresh impetus and trajectory of the India-UK partnership, exemplified by heightened engagements at diverse levels.

Advertisement

"Singh outlined his goal of integrating defence industries of both countries including through supply chain integration to build resilience. He also emphasised the importance of bilateral start-up level interaction, and identification and discussion of joint projects which India and UK could implement together," said the Ministry of Defence.

Cameron reaffirmed the UK government's eagerness to partner with India in defence with a particular focus on defence industrial collaboration. This collaboration is seen as a key avenue through which the UK aims to reinforce support for a rule-based international order.

Advertisement

In the later part of Wed evening, Singh engaged with approximately 200 individuals of Indian origin at a community reception arranged by the High Commission of India in London. The event saw the presence of Indian military ex-servicemen and family members of World War II veterans. During the gathering, the minister spoke to update attendees on the rapid progress and development taking place in India.

"It is projected that by 2075-2080, India will be the No. 1 country in terms of economic ranking. This is the image of India today because of the fast pace of growth," said Singh in an address to the gathering in Hindi, which was later briefly summarised by Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami in English.

Advertisement

Singh also shared aspects of a recent article in the ‘Global Times’, a Chinese government publication, entitled ‘What I feel about the Bharat Narrative in India’ by Zhang Jiadong.

"Even the Chinese government has been forced to accept that India today is an economic and strategic power, as expressed by a writer reflecting the Chinese government’s views. We don’t consider anyone an opponent but there is a perception that India-China relations are not good – though we want good relations with all countries. Yes, against that perception, even our neighbouring country China accepts India’s growing heft as a global power today,” he said.

Advertisement

The minister's packed schedule during the three-day visit covered bilateral talks and co-chairing a UK-India Defence Industry CEOs Roundtable with his UK counterpart, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps.

Singh was greeted with a ceremonial Guard of Honour in London and went on to clinch two agreements: an MoU on conduct of bilateral international cadet exchange programme, and a Letter of Arrangement between Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and UK's Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) on defence collaboration in research and development.

Advertisement

(PTI Inputs)