Updated February 1st, 2024 at 17:38 IST

Action shifting to states with milestone-linked reforms: Subhrakant Panda

The former FICCI chief and Managing Director of IMFA termed the budget as a pursuit of sustainable and inclusive growth.

Business Desk
Subhrakant Panda
Subhrakant Panda | Image:Republic Business
The Finance Minister has given a strong and confident statement into the accomplishments of the government over the past decade, according to IMFA Managing Director and former FICCI chief  Subhrakant Panda. 

Speaking to Republic Business, Panda lauded the clear articulation on the focus areas - women, poor, youth, and farmers, and how their capability building and empowerment contributes to Viksit Bharat. 

“Action seems to be shifting now to states with the Centre looking to incentivise the states through a Rs 75,000 crore outlay for milestone-linked reforms,” he added, saying that the Budget is in pursuit of sustainable and inclusive growth. 

On the sustainability front, measures like viability gap funding for the offshore wind, focus on EV ecosystem and e-buses for green growth were some of the features that stood out.

“What stands out is the Rs 1 lakh crore outlay for R&D with 50 year interest-free loans, which will provide a much-needed boost for innovation in the country, which has been highlighted by the industry,” Panda highlighted.

From an economy perspective, the commitment to fiscal prudence while pursuing inclusive and sustainable growth is what stands out, Panda noted. The 5.8 per cent fiscal deficit projected, notably, for the current year is slightly better than what was projected at 5.9 per cent the last time around.

The commitment to bring it down sharply to 5.1 per cent by FY25, shows the government is approaching a fiscally-prudent approach to growth, he added.

The focus for this Budget is on physical, digital and social to connect and empower people, he said, adding that a 33 per cent increase to 10 lakh crore heavy lifting provides support to economy when it needed it the most. 

Investment and infrastructure has a multiplier effect, and is far more impactful in the medium to long term than any other support measures to the economy, and now they have gone one step ahead and increased it further by 11.1 per cent to a record Rs 11.11 lakh crore which will continue to provide growth momentum to the Indian economy. 

The Finance Minister in her speech acknowledged that the private sector is now stepping up to the plate, bolstered by buoyant tax revenues, Panda highlighted, saying that the projection of lower borrowings, he added, will give scope for the private sector to fund its own investment plans.

“While the government has done a commendable job of continuing to focus on long-term measures to impart growth momentum, there is headroom given to the private sector to step up to the plate,” Panda pointed.  

Published February 1st, 2024 at 17:38 IST

