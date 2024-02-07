Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

January 22nd, 2024 at 20:43 IST

Agriculturists may see favourable measures to push inclusive growth

Promoting government's flagship schemes to raise production in the farm sector are likely.

Business Desk
Chhattisgarh Transfers Pending Paddy Bonus of Rs 3,716 Crore to Over 12 Lakh Farmers
Representative image | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Shot in the arm: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the interim Union Budget on February 1 will aim to give a major boost to the agricultural sector to enhance the country’s food security and ensure inclusive economic growth. There is expected to be a significant increase in the allocation of various schemes to raise production in the farm sector.

The scheme has turned out to be a huge success as over Rs 2.8 lakh crore has been disbursed to 11 crore farmers till now, with the money going directly into their bank accounts in three instalments over a year, under the Direct Benefit Transfer system (DBT).

People privy to the developments said, the amount being given to male farmers may be raised to Rs 9,000 while the disbursement to women farmers may go up even higher to Rs 12,000 as part of the government’s policy to empower women.

However, the exact numbers are still being worked out, keeping the budget deficit in mind. While the budget for 2023-24 had allocated Rs 1.25 lakh crore to the farm sector, this outlay will be increased in the Interim Budget.

An additional Rs 1.8 lakh crore is expected to be earmarked for providing fertiliser subsidies to farmers which helps to cut the cost of production. The outlay for the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) for which Rs 23,000 crore was allocated in 2023-24 is also likely to be raised. There are about 86 per cent of small farmers in the country, who benefit from the scheme. Schemes for the benefit of farmers such as the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and the formation of new Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) may also see an increase in allocations. Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana has assumed greater importance as freak weather occurrences due to climate change pose a higher risk to crops and the scheme helps to safeguard farmers. 

A push from FPOs in organising small and medium farmers to get a better price for their produce and increase their earnings. The Interim Budget will also focus on animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries, under various loan schemes being made available for these segments.

(With agency inputs) 

January 22nd, 2024 at 20:43 IST

