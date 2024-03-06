×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 18:32 IST

85% Paytm wallet users not to face disruption: RBI Governor

Reserve Bank of India on January 31 barred Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) from accepting deposits, credit transactions, or top-ups in any customer accounts.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Shaktikanta Das says RBI maintaining an actively disinflationary monetary policy
Shaktikanta Das | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

As many as 80-85 per cent Paytm wallet users will not face any disruption because of regulatory actions, and the remaining users have been advised to link their apps to other banks, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of India on January 31 barred Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) from accepting deposits, credit transactions, or top-ups in any customer accounts.

Advertisement

The deadline for linking the wallet attached with PPBL with other banks has been fixed for March 15, the governor said, ruling out any further extension.

The time given up to March 15 is sufficient and there is no need for further extension, he said, adding that 80-85 per cent Paytm wallets are linked to other banks, and the remaining 15 per cent have been advised to move on to other banks.

Advertisement

He said that the RBI has taken action against a regulated entity, which in this case is PPBL and has nothing against Fintech companies.

Instead, Das stressed that the RBI favours innovation in the financial technology sector and has even introduced Sandbox for testing new tools.

Advertisement

"RBI is and remains fully supportive of Fintech...RBI is all for Fintech to grow," he said in an interview with ET Now.

Giving an analogy, he said, one may own and drive a Ferrari but still one has to obey the traffic rules to avoid accidents.

Advertisement

Asked by when the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will take a decision on the Paytm payment app licence, Das said it has to do its internal due diligence.

"So far, as RBI is concerned, we have informed them that we have no objection if NPCI considers the Paytm payment app to continue because our action was against the Paytm payment bank. The app is with the NPCI...NPCI will take a call...I think they should be taking a call shortly," he said.

Advertisement

Following regulatory actions, promoter Vijay Shekhar Sharma last month stepped down as part-time non-executive Chairman of Paytm Payments Bank Limited and the board of the bank has been reconstituted.

Former Central Bank of India chairman Srinivasan Sridhar, former Bank of Baroda Executive Director Ashok Kumar Garg, and two retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers were inducted on the board of the bank.

Advertisement

On growth, Das said, "Our sense and understanding of the high-frequency indicators and the momentum of economic activity tells us that 5.9 per cent growth in the fourth quarter could be exceeded.

"And when that happens, obviously, the annual growth will be more than 7.6 per cent. There is quite a good chance of the GDP number for the current year being very close to 8 per cent," he said.

Advertisement

He also said the latest policy has projected a 7 per cent growth for the next financial year.

On the price rise, Das said the latest inflation print of 5.1 per cent is still 110 basis points away from the target of 4 per cent.

Advertisement

However, he said, the trend of inflation is on the decline and the RBI is now focused on taking inflation to the target of 4 per cent on a durable and sustainable basis.

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 18:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

4 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

4 hours ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

4 hours ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

4 hours ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

9 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

9 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

21 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

21 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

21 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

21 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

21 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

21 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

a day ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sharwanand, Wife Rakshita Reddy Welcome Baby Girl - Leela Devi

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  2. Ex-cricketer on speculations of Rinku Singh making his India Test debut

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  3. Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks into top 10 in ICC rankings for Test batters

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. 'At 3-1, you think it's not a success but..': Ben Stokes' 'BAZBALL' ans

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  5. MS Dhoni was left SURPRISED by R Ashwin over his secret ability

    Sports 14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo