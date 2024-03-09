×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 14:16 IST

Bank employees to get 17% yearly salary raise

About 8 lakh bank employees will be eligible for the raise, that will be in effect from November 2022

Reported by: Business Desk
Banking
Banking | Image:Goodreturns
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

5-day work week pending: Bank employees will be eligible for a 17 per cent yearly salary raise, the Indian Banks’ Association and bank employee unions have said on March 8.

The move will lead to an annual spend of about Rs 8,284 crore for public sector banks.

Advertisement

The wage hike will be beneficial for around 8 lakh bank employees, and will be in effect from November 2022.

Subject to a government notification, the All India Bank Officers’ Confederation said a joint note also agreed to identify all Saturdays as holidays.

Advertisement

The revision in working hours will only come in effect after the government issues an official stance on the same, the Confederation said.

“The new pay scales have been constructed, after merging Dearness Allowance corresponding to 8088 points and additional load thereon,” it said.

Advertisement

The new salary settlement will also give way for all women employees to avail a day of sick leave each month without the need of submitting a medical certificate.

At the time of retirement or demise of an employee while they are serving, the accumulated privilege leave can be encashed up to a period of 255 days.

Advertisement

“Today marks a significant milestone for the #bankingindustry as IBA and #UFBU #AIBOA #AIBASM and #BKSM have signed the 9th Joint Note and 12th #Bipartite Settlement regarding #Wage Revision for Bank Officers and Employees, which will take effect on Nov. 1, 2022. @PIB_India #dfs,” IBA Chief Executive Officer Sunil Mehta said in a post on X.

For employees who have retired, a monthly ex-gratia amount was agreed upon to be paid along with the pension or family pension paid by Public Sector Banks in the likes of SBI.

Advertisement

Pensioners and family pensioners, who became eligible to draw pension on or before October 31, 2022, including those who retired on the said date, will be eligible to avail the same.
 

(With PTI Inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 13:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

16 hours ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

17 hours ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

20 hours ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

20 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

20 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

21 hours ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

21 hours ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

21 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

21 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

21 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Offers Prayers

21 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena On Women's Day

21 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

2 days ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

3 days ago
England Players

England players dive

3 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

3 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Panic Erupts as Elephant Enters Residential Locality in K'taka's Kodagu

    India News17 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Chandrayaan 4 ‘Not Confirmed’ Yet, Says ISRO Chief S Somanath

    India News21 minutes ago

  3. Elections LIVE: PM Modi to Address Public Meeting in Siliguri Today

    Lok Sabha Elections23 minutes ago

  4. Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes accepts The Rock's chall

    Web Stories25 minutes ago

  5. China's employment challenges persist, says minister

    Business News25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo