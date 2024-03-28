×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 17:44 IST

Bond yields decline on lower-than-expected H1 borrowing

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 7.0556 per cent, marking a decrease from its previous close of 7.0927 per cent.

Reported by: Business Desk
Government bonds
Government bonds | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The financial year drew to a close with government bond yields witnessing a downward trend, driven by the government's decision to reduce its planned borrowing from the market for the first half of the fiscal year. The unexpected move has bolstered investor sentiment and contributed to the improved performance of the bond market.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 7.0556 per cent, marking a decrease from its previous close of 7.0927 per cent. Over the course of the fiscal year, the yield witnessed a decline of 26 basis points (bps), contrasting with the upward trajectory observed over the past three years, during which it rose by a cumulative 118 bps.

Advertisement

The benchmark bond yield registered its fifth consecutive monthly decline, shedding 30 bps for the November-March period. Moreover, it posted a decline of 12 bps for the second consecutive quarter.

The reduction in government borrowing for the April-September period, amounting to Rs 7.50 lakh crore – representing 53 per cent of the annual borrowing target – came as a surprise to the market, which had anticipated a higher figure.

Advertisement

Treasury officials suggest that the decrease in borrowing, particularly in shorter-tenor papers, is expected to buoy bond demand and contribute to a steepening of the yield curve. Additionally, the government's plan to borrow Rs 3.21 lakh crore through the sale of Treasury bills in April-June, also below market expectations, is projected to exert downward pressure on the ultra-short end of the curve.

Market participants eagerly await the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upcoming monetary policy outcome, scheduled for next week. With the central bank maintaining its key rate unchanged for six consecutive meetings and reiterating its commitment to achieving the 4 per cent inflation target sustainably, investors seek further insights into the central bank's stance.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 17:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Chandrakant Pandit and Gautam Gambhir

Militant coach of IPL?

a few seconds ago
Prabhas and Prithviraj

Prithviraj-Prabhas Bond

a minute ago
Delhi: Decomposed Body Found Near Madipur Metro Station

Delhi: Decomposed Body

2 minutes ago
Chamkila

Parineeti's Weight Gain

5 minutes ago
Shahjahan Sheikh in CBI Custody: First Visual Emerges | WATCH

India News LIVE:

6 minutes ago
Pushpa 2

Pushpa 3 In Works?

10 minutes ago
Sion Road Over Bridge

Mumbai Sion Over Bridge

13 minutes ago
Sawai Man Singh Stadium

IPL 2024, RR vs DC

13 minutes ago
RR vs DC

IPL 2024, RR vs DC Live

14 minutes ago
iOS

Apple's iOS 18 update

15 minutes ago
Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 171 poster

Thalaivar 171 Poster

15 minutes ago
Credit Card score

Credit card suit

20 minutes ago
4 Illegal Migrants On Way To Assam From Delhi Arrested In UP

4 Illegal Migrants

21 minutes ago
Former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama teamed up with Biden for the fundraiser at NYC's Radio City Music Hall.

Joe Biden NYC Fundraiser

22 minutes ago
Mandi Lok Sabha seat Pratibha Singh

Pratibha

25 minutes ago
Platinum Industries IPO

SRM Contractors IPO

26 minutes ago
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Mann blessed with baby

27 minutes ago
Golf

India's golf potential

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian-Origin Doctor Faces Legal Battle, Musk Comes to Her Rescue

    World10 hours ago

  2. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment17 hours ago

  4. 'We Are Ending Toll' : Nitin Gadkari on Satellite-Based Toll System

    India News19 hours ago

  5. Rohit's animated chat with Akash Ambani and Hardik intrigues everyone

    Sports 20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo