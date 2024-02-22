English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 21:55 IST

Canada witnessed retail sales growth of 0.9% in Dec

The Bank of Canada's steadfast decision to maintain borrowing costs at a 22-year high of 5 per cent since July.

Business Desk
Canada
Canada | Image:Pexels Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Canada Retail Sales: Canada witnessed a stronger-than-expected retail sales growth of 0.9 per cent in December compared to November, surpassing the anticipated 0.8 per cent gain. 

The upbeat figures were driven by increased consumer spending on automobiles, food and beverages, and at supermarkets during the festive season. However, the momentum is expected to face headwinds as the preliminary estimate for January hints at a potential 0.4 per cent decline, signaling a potential slowdown in the new year.

Advertisement

Despite the positive December numbers contributing to a net increase in spending for eight out of the 12 months in 2023, economists caution about a looming economic slowdown in the first half of the year. The impact of higher interest rates is anticipated to weigh on consumer spending, prompting a cautious outlook.

The Bank of Canada's steadfast decision to maintain borrowing costs at a 22-year high of 5 per cent since July reflects the central bank's commitment to address concerns related to rising prices. As economists monitor economic indicators closely, the strong performance in December is seen as a contributor to a surprisingly robust Q4 GDP estimate, indicating that high interest rates have not completely dampened consumer spirits.

Advertisement

December retail sales reached a total of C$67.3 billion ($49.86 billion), with gains observed in five out of nine sub-sectors. Notably, motor vehicle and parts dealers, constituting a quarter of total sales, recorded a significant 1.9 per cent jump. Excluding this sub-sector, retail trade still demonstrated growth, albeit at 0.6 per cent, slightly below the forecasted 0.7 per cent.

Food and beverage retailers experienced the second-largest increase in sales, growing by 1.5 per cent every month. Conversely, the furniture, home furnishings, electronics, and appliances retailers saw the steepest decline, with a 2.7 per cent drop.

Advertisement

While the positive economic indicators have contributed to a favorable economic backdrop, the looming challenges in January underscore the delicate balance that policymakers and businesses will need to navigate in the coming months. The Bank of Canada's decision-making will be closely watched as it continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the economy.

 

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 21:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

10 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

12 minutes ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

16 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

20 minutes ago
Finland FM

Finland FM Elina Valtonen

26 minutes ago
austrian labour ministers

Austrian Labour Minister

36 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar takes Shikara

an hour ago
Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

3 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

6 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

7 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

a day ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

a day ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

a day ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

a day ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fact-Finding Panel on Human Rights to Arrive in Kolkata Tomorrow | LIVE

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. WATCH: EAM Jaishankar’s Clear-Cut Lessons To UN Over UNSC Reforms

    Videos8 minutes ago

  3. MI captain Harmanpreet names player who could be a star in WPL 2024

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  4. NTPC Vindhyachal to establish India’s first carbon capture plant

    Economy News15 minutes ago

  5. WATCH: British Family Awaits Return Of Their Son-In-Law

    Videos16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo