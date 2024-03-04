Advertisement

Inflation battle: The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) conveyed a message of "cautious optimism," suggesting that central banks are on the cusp of successfully curbing the global surge in inflation.

Claudio Borio, the head of the BIS's Monetary and Economic Department, stresses that central banks' decisive actions have prevented inflation from becoming entrenched, while also noting the resilience of economic activity and the stability of the financial system.

The report signals a gradual shift towards a more positive outlook. Previously, at the end of last year, the BIS acknowledged encouraging progress in combating inflation but remained cautious about the road ahead.

Despite acknowledging remaining risks, Borio highlighted the alignment between market expectations and central bank signals regarding future interest rate movements. This convergence suggests that central banks have a better grasp of prevailing risks.

The report delves into the persistent nature of inflation and the challenges in determining neutral borrowing rates, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. It suggests that inflationary pressures could endure, particularly as service industries gain prominence in economies

Additionally, the report raises concerns about the rapid ascent of heavyweight tech stocks, particularly those associated with artificial intelligence. Companies like Nvidia and Meta have witnessed major surges in their stock prices, fuelled by optimism surrounding technological advancements.

Borio warned of the enthusiasm-driven market dynamics accompanying technological shifts, emphasizing the potential for extreme market heights.

Despite the remarkable performance of various markets this year, investors anticipate a soft landing for major economies, indicating cautious optimism about the future trajectory.

(With Reuters inputs)

