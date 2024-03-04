Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 17:48 IST

Central banks nearing victory in global inflation battle, says BIS

Claudio Borio, head of BIS's Monetary and Economic Department, stresses that central banks' decisive actions have prevented inflation from becoming entrenched.

Reported by: Business Desk
US dollar
US dollar | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Inflation battle: The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) conveyed a message of "cautious optimism," suggesting that central banks are on the cusp of successfully curbing the global surge in inflation.

Claudio Borio, the head of the BIS's Monetary and Economic Department, stresses that central banks' decisive actions have prevented inflation from becoming entrenched, while also noting the resilience of economic activity and the stability of the financial system.

Advertisement

The report signals a gradual shift towards a more positive outlook. Previously, at the end of last year, the BIS acknowledged encouraging progress in combating inflation but remained cautious about the road ahead.

Despite acknowledging remaining risks, Borio highlighted the alignment between market expectations and central bank signals regarding future interest rate movements. This convergence suggests that central banks have a better grasp of prevailing risks.

Advertisement

The report delves into the persistent nature of inflation and the challenges in determining neutral borrowing rates, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. It suggests that inflationary pressures could endure, particularly as service industries gain prominence in economies

Additionally, the report raises concerns about the rapid ascent of heavyweight tech stocks, particularly those associated with artificial intelligence. Companies like Nvidia and Meta have witnessed major surges in their stock prices, fuelled by optimism surrounding technological advancements.

Advertisement

Borio warned of the enthusiasm-driven market dynamics accompanying technological shifts, emphasizing the potential for extreme market heights.

Despite the remarkable performance of various markets this year, investors anticipate a soft landing for major economies, indicating cautious optimism about the future trajectory.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 17:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

an hour ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

an hour ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

an hour ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

2 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

2 hours ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

2 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

3 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

3 hours ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

3 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

4 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

21 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

21 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

21 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

21 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

21 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

21 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Samantha Wins Hearts With Her Warm Gesture Towards Fans | Watch

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  2. MS Dhoni arrives for Anant Ambani's wedding in Jamnagar, fans stunned

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  3. NZC security team arrives in Pakistan for reconnaissance

    Sports 22 minutes ago

  4. Pakistan High Commission Issues 112 Visas to Hindu Pilgrims

    World22 minutes ago

  5. AAP Leader Shoots BJP Worker in a Broad Daylight in Raigarh

    India News26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo