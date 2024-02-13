English
Updated February 13th, 2024 at 15:14 IST

Credit offtake up by 20.3% till Jan 26, driven by personal loan growth

Business Desk
Savings accounts
Savings accounts provide a secure and easily accessible avenue to set aside money for your needs. | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Credit offtake rose in Jan: Credit offtake continued to grow, increasing by 20.3 per cent YoY to reach Rs. 160.4 lakh crore, for the fortnight ending January 26, 2024, a report by CareEdge showed. 

“This rise was due to the impact of HDFC’s merger with HDFC Bank along with the growth in personal loans. If we exclude the impact of the merger, credit grew at a lower rate of 16.1 per cent y-o-y for the fortnight compared to last year’s growth of 16.3 per cent.

The report also mentioned that the outlook for bank credit offtake continues to remain positive. 

According to the report, deposits also grew by 13.2 per cent YoY for the fortnight (including the merger impact) and reached Rs 200.6 lakh crore as of January 26, 2024. Excluding merger impact, growth stood at 12.6 per cent. 

The report showed that the deposit growth is expected to improve compared to earlier periods as banks look to shore up their liability franchise and ensure that deposit growth does not constrain the credit offtake. 

Credit offtake increased by 20.3 per cent YoY and up sequentially by 0.5 per cent for the fortnight ended January 26, 2024. 

“In absolute terms, over the last twelve months, credit offtake expanded by Rs 27.1 lakh crore to reach Rs 160.4 lakh crore as of January 12, 2024. Excluding the impact of the merger, the growth stood at 16.1 per cent YoY for the fortnight, which is below last year’s growth rate of 16.3 per cent,” the report added further. 

Throwing light on the outlook for bank credit offtake continues to remain positive for FY24, supported by factors such as economic expansion and a continued push for retail credit which has been supported by improvement.

NBFCs' Exposure to banks

The credit exposure of banks to Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) stood at Rs 15.2 lakh crore in December 2023, indicating a 15.1 per cent y-o-y growth, much slower than the rate witnessed in November 2023 and the approximately 27 per cent average growth for the prior 12 months. Additionally, the growth rate of advances to NBFCs has fallen below the overall bank credit growth, which was last seen in March 2022. Currently, capital levels are quite comfortable for banks and NBFCs. 

Elevated interest rates, any further rise in the repo rate, inflation, Credit Deposit growth gap, and global uncertainties regarding geo-political issues are other key factors which could weigh on credit growth, the report mentioned further.

Published February 13th, 2024 at 15:14 IST

