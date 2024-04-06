Advertisement

DMRC expands: DMRC Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced a significant expansion of its co-branding initiative, with over 60 stations now adorned with logos and branding from reputed corporates, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), media firms, and more. This strategic partnership not only offers these entities valuable publicity opportunities but also generates substantial revenue for DMRC.

The co-branded stations span across key lines including eight on the Red Line, 14 on the Yellow Line, and 25 on the Blue Line. Yet, with approximately 150 stations still available for co-branding, the initiative presents ample opportunities for future partnerships.

Senior officials from DMRC highlight the widespread popularity of this scheme, citing the involvement of esteemed corporates, PSUs, media houses, and educational institutions. The strategic placement of DMRC stations, near residential areas, markets, and educational institutions, ensures high visibility for co-branded partners.

Moreover, DMRC engages directly with PSUs and government entities to negotiate co-branding arrangements, resulting in partnerships with prominent institutions and banks. Emphasizing the importance of revenue generation avenues, particularly post-COVID-19, DMRC organized a successful stakeholders' interaction session in June 2023. This session saw active participation from over 30 organizations, including media agencies, and public, and private entities with establishments near metro stations.

The expansion of DMRC's co-branding initiative not only enhances advertising opportunities but also strengthens revenue streams, contributing to the corporation's continued success in providing efficient and sustainable transportation solutions for Delhi residents.

With PTI Inputs