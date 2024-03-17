Advertisement

Rate cuts soon: In a recent interview, European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos suggested a potential shift in interest rates, citing a dip in eurozone inflation. Despite maintaining borrowing costs at record highs, the ECB has initiated discussions regarding adjustments to its monetary tightening approach.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper El Periodico, De Cos hinted at the likelihood of rate cuts in the near future, with June emerging as a plausible starting point. While acknowledging differing opinions within the ECB's Governing Council regarding the timing of rate adjustments, De Cos emphasised the prevailing consensus among members.

The ECB's cautious approach stems from past challenges, particularly the unexpected surge in inflation experienced two years ago, which proved to be one of the most severe in decades. De Cos refrained from providing specific details on the timing of rate cuts but affirmed that prevailing market conditions align with the ECB's medium-term inflation target of 2 per cent.

Amid ongoing uncertainties, De Cos's comments reflect the ECB's commitment to navigating economic complexities and maintaining stability within the eurozone. As the central bank continues its deliberations, the potential for monetary policy adjustments underscores its dedication to addressing economic challenges and fostering sustainable growth.

With Reuter’s input