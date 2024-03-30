×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 15:20 IST

GNPA ratio of banks likely to fall from 2.5-2.7% in FY24  to 2.1% by FY25

However, downside risks include any material weakening of asset quality due to elevated interest rates, the impact of regulatory changes.

Reported by: Business Desk
SBI
The bank's asset quality remained stable as its gross non-performing assets (NPA), as a percentage of total advances, came in at 2.56% as against 2.76% | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
GNPA fall: The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) is projected to improve from the expected 2.5-2.7 per cent in FY24 to 2.1 per cent-2.4 per cent by FY25 end, a report by CareEdge stated. “At these levels, GNPA figures would have reached the long-term levels before the pre-AQR levels. Additionally, credit costs are estimated to remain benign,” the report stated. 

However, downside risks include any material weakening of asset quality due to elevated interest rates, the impact of regulatory changes, a tighter liquidity environment and global issues. 

Sectorally, both agriculture and industrial sectors showcased commendable reductions in GNPA ratios, indicating successful corporate deleveraging, resolutions, and write-offs. While the services and retail sectors also witnessed improvements, challenges persist in certain sub-sectors like gems and jewellery and construction.

The positive momentum extended into FY24, with the GNPA and NNPA ratios further decreasing to 3.0 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively, by Q3FY24. This decline can be attributed to reduced accretion of GNPAs, complemented by significant write-offs undertaken by banks. Moreover, SCBs have actively cleansed their balance sheets by offloading NPAs to Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs), with FY23 witnessing a notable uptick in such transactions.

Published March 30th, 2024 at 15:20 IST

