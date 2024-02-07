English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 12:30 IST

Govt and RBI actively engaged to improve central bank digital currency

The e-rupee is being issued in the same denominations as the paper currency and coins.

Business Desk
Nirmala Sitaraman
Nirmala Sitaraman | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

RBI’s digital currency: The government and the Reserve Bank are actively engaged in improving the central bank digital currency (CBDC) so that it can be used for cross-border payments, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.  The apex bank has begun the pilot project wholesale CBDC and picked up nine banks — State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, YES Bank, IDFC First Bank, and HSBC.

The e-rupee is being issued in the same denominations as the paper currency and coins. It is being distributed through financial intermediaries, i.e. banks. Users can transact with e-rupee through a digital wallet offered by the participating banks.

Advertisement

Besides, RBI has already rolled out a pilot in the retail version of CBDC or the e-rupee on December 1, 2022. The e-rupee is in the form of a digital token that represents legal tender.

“We strongly believe it helps in cross-border payments. It will bring in greater transparency and traceability…,” Sitharaman said while speaking at an event to mark 125 years of Hindu College.

Advertisement

According to Sitharaman, e-rupee helps speed up payments with less cost, she said, adding it brings down the cost of inward and outward remittance. 

While throwing light on India’s agriculture sector, FM Sitharaman said, ”Agriculture retains its primacy and we are looking at strengthening agriculture by modernizing some of the practices, post-harvest practices and so on,” she said.

Advertisement

In manufacturing, she said, the government had identified 13 sunrise sectors including renewable energy, semiconductor, machine learning, earth sciences, and space.

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 19:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Budget
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 minutes ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. List of Top Cities With Highest Home Price Rise in Asia-Pacific

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. Live: Former J'khand CM Soren Produced Before PMLA Court in Ranchi

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. DC Coach Ponting shares a vital update on Rishabh Pant's IPL 2024 stance

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. Bumrah is the BEST-EVER pacer India has produced, ICC makes him No.1

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  5. Trent surges 15% to hit record high

    Business News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement