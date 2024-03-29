×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 20:57 IST

How inflation, employment, retail sector is faring in US?

US Fed officials are eyeing the potential for three quarter-point interest rate cuts by year-end.

Reported by: Business Desk
US Federal Reserve
Federal Reserve meeting minutes | Image:US Federal Reserve
US Fed rate cut: In its recent March policy meeting, the US Federal Reserve chose to uphold its current benchmark interest rate range, holding firm amidst a backdrop of mixed economic indicators. US Fed officials are eyeing the potential for three quarter-point interest rate cuts by year-end, contingent on clear evidence of inflation moving towards their 2 per cent target.

Here's a closer look at key economic data points shaping the Fed's stance:

Inflation: The latest figures from the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) illustrate a nuanced picture. While the PCE index rose modestly at a 2.5 per cent annual rate in February, core inflation edged slightly lower to 2.8 per cent. Conversely, the CPI showed a firmer uptick, reaching 3.2 per cent year-on-year in February, fuelled by surging gasoline and shelter costs.

Employment: Despite a robust increase of 275,000 jobs in February, the unemployment rate crept up to 3.9 per cent, highlighting a delicate balance in the labour market. Wage growth moderated to 0.1 per cent on a monthly basis, though annualized figures remained elevated at 4.3 per cent, surpassing the Fed's preferred range.

Job Openings and Labour: The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) underscored persistent imbalances, with job openings exceeding the pre-pandemic norm. However, the ratio of job openings to unemployed individuals has plateaued in recent months, signalling potential shifts in labour supply and demand dynamics.

Retail Sector Performance: January's retail sales figures revealed a setback, declining by 0.8 per cent amidst weakened consumer spending, particularly in the auto and gasoline sectors. This downturn, following a robust holiday season, raises questions about the sustainability of economic growth for the current quarter.

With Reuters Inputs

Published March 29th, 2024 at 20:57 IST

