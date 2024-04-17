Advertisement

Sitharaman on economy: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserted during a dialogue program with industrialists and businessmen in Jaipur that India has maintained its status as the fastest-growing economy for the third consecutive financial year. She expressed confidence in the continuation of this growth trajectory in the years to come, highlighting the significance of the next 25 years for India's development.

Sitharaman cited India's strong performance in the financial year 2023-24, noting an impressive growth rate of eight per cent across three quarters with expectations of similar growth in the fourth quarter. She underlined that this growth has been sustainable and indicative of India's economic resilience.

Attributing the influx of foreign investors to India's economic credibility, Sitharaman highlighted factors such as stable governance, transparent taxation policies, and reliable procurement practices.

The Finance Minister also highlighted the appeal of India's economic policies and macroeconomic stability, which have fostered trust among international investors, leading to increased investment inflows into the country.

(With PTI inputs)