Updated January 16th, 2024 at 11:08 IST

IPPB hit milestone by providing services to 8 crore customers

IPPB has been dedicated to providing accessible and affordable banking solutions to every corner of the nation.

Business Desk
Bank
Bank | Image:Freepik Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
IPPB reached another milestone: India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has reached another milestone by extending its services to eight crore customers. IPPB has been dedicated to providing accessible and affordable banking solutions to every corner of the nation, the government release showed on Monday. 

“This remarkable achievement of reaching eight crore customers reflects the trust and confidence placed in IPPB by the people of India. The establishment of India Post Payments Bank was a strategic move to bridge the financial gap, empower the underserved population, and drive financial inclusion through a combination of traditional and digital banking services,” the government release stated on Monday. 

According to the release, the IPPB has played a pivotal role in empowering individuals across diverse demographics, including those residing in remote and underserved areas. The bank's focus on digital banking services has facilitated seamless transactions, making banking services accessible to a broader spectrum of the population.

“We are thrilled to announce that India Post Payments Bank has reached the milestone of 8 crore customers. This achievement is a testament to our mission of making banking services available to every Indian, regardless of their location or socio-economic status,” Easwaran Venkateswaran, MD & CEO (Interim) and COO of IPPB.

Customer Centric Approach

The government release also said that the IPPB’s customer-centric approach, coupled with a wide network of post offices, has significantly contributed to this milestone. The bank remains committed to furthering financial inclusion, introducing innovative products, and enhancing customer experience in the coming years.

As we celebrate this achievement, we express our gratitude to our customers, stakeholders, and the dedicated team at the IPPB & Department of Posts for their unwavering support. The journey towards a financially inclusive India continues, and the IPPB remains at the forefront, driving positive change through accessible banking services.

It is committed to providing a fillip to a less cash economy and contributing to the vision of Digital India. India will prosper when every citizen has equal opportunity to become financially secure and empowered. Our motto stands true – Every customer is important, every transaction is significant and every deposit is valuable.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 16:15 IST

