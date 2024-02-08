Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 20:32 IST

Karnataka Bank, Clix Capital ink co-lending partnership to bolster MSME loans

This partnership is focused on providing loans to the country's MSME sector

Business Desk
Karnataka Bank, Clix Capital ink co-lending partnership to bolster MSME loans
Karnataka Bank, Clix Capital ink co-lending partnership to bolster MSME loans | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lending agreement: The private sector lender Karnataka Bank (KBL) and Clix Capital on January 16 entered into a strategic, digital co-lending partnership through Yubi Co.lend Platform.

This partnership is focused on providing loans to the country's MSME sector, which is one of the biggest contributors to India's GDP and employment growth.

Advertisement

The agreement is in line with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) guidelines on co-lending by banks and NBFCs to priority sectors 
 
The partnership combines Karnataka Bank’s low cost of funds, and end-to-end digital capabilities to offer credit facilities to this segment, along with Clix Capital's lending technology platform.

The partnership aims to provide financing solutions economically through a digital medium.
 
Srikrishnan H, Managing Director & CEO of Karnataka Bank, said, “Our co-lending partnership with Clix Capital will focus on digital credit to MSMEs with superior product and service offerings through our wide network of branches. By this arrangement, the much-needed liquidity at affordable rates for the MSME sector will be a reality."
 
Rakesh Kaul, CEO at Clix Capital, said, "Our joined forces will together harness the robust networks to reach a broader audience."

Advertisement

Executive Director at Karnataka Bank, Sekhar Rao, said, "The tie-up shall leverage technology and digital solutions to extend a wide range of financial products to the MSME sector."

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 20:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

6 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Anand Mahindra Meets ‘Real Celebrities’ Who Inspired 12th Fail

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  2. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  3. Historic UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand Assembly

    Videos23 minutes ago

  4. Noida Police Nabs 2 Men in Encounter Accused of Killing Minor For Photos

    India News25 minutes ago

  5. Will The Devil Wears Prada Return With A Sequel? Emily Blunt Responds

    Entertainment25 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement