Updated February 26th, 2024 at 16:34 IST

'Lakhpati Didi Summit' to help financial empowerment, upskilling of 25,000 women

The companies involved in direct selling businesses will provide financial, skill development training to women under the Lakhpati Didi scheme

Business Desk
Virat Lakhpati Didi Women Entrepreneur Summit
Virat Lakhpati Didi Women Entrepreneur Summit | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Financial Upskilling: Over 25,000 women with the goal of earning at least Rs 1 lakh per month will assemble on March 8, for 'Virat Lakhpati Didi Women Entrepreneur Summit' to improve their financial literacy, and develop revenue-generating skill sets. 

The direct selling guidelines formulated by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Government of India has facilitated millions, especially women, to engage in business with ease, thereby becoming Lakhpati Didi, according to an official release.

Rajiv Gupta, Secretary of Federation of Direct Selling Association, said, "The companies involved in direct selling businesses will provide financial and skill development training to women under the Lakhpati Didi scheme."

The event to be held on International Women's Day is being organised jointly by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Association of Direct Selling Entities of India( ADSEI) and FDSA. 

CAIT Secretary General, Praveen Khandelwal, said, "With an annual turnover of nearly Rs 50,000 crore and involving over 1.25 crore individuals, including around 50 lakh women, the direct selling sector has not only provided self-employment opportunities but also indirect benefits and employment to millions.

The upcoming financial summit is expected to showcase the impact of centre's initiatives in economically empowering women and implementing nationwide campaigns to skill and empower women across all states in the country.

Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman of ADSEI, said that women entrepreneurs engaged in direct selling businesses who have achieved new heights of success through their skills will be honoured. 

This initiative aims to make women financially independent and not only run their own enterprises but also provide employment opportunities to a large number of people.

Published February 26th, 2024 at 16:34 IST

