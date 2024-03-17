×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 20:13 IST

Manali travel agents appeal for early Himachal Pradesh polls

In a letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner, the association outlined the detrimental effects of extended campaigning on tourism-related businesses

Reported by: Business Desk
Himachal Pradesh Tourism sector
Himachal Pradesh Tourism sector | Image:Himachal Pradesh Tourism Department
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Appeal for early polls: The Himachal Pradesh Travel Agents' Association in Manali has called upon the Election Commission to consider holding the Lok Sabha polls in the state earlier than scheduled, citing concerns about potential business losses due to prolonged political activities.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner, the association outlined the detrimental effects of extended campaigning on tourism-related businesses. They emphasised that continuous political events discourage tourists from visiting the state, leading to significant financial setbacks for hotels, transporters, eateries, travel agencies, and other local businesses.

Advertisement

The upcoming polls for the four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh, along with polls in six assembly constituencies, are currently slated for the 7th and final phase on June 1. However, the association expressed apprehensions about the clash between the election season and the peak summer tourist season, which typically spans from April to June. They argued that holding elections in June could disrupt tourist influx and result in substantial revenue losses across the tourism industry.

President Budhi Prakash Thakur and General Secretary Suresh Sharma of the association highlighted the challenges posed by uncertainty and disruption caused by prolonged campaigning. They noted tourists' hesitance to make bookings amid concerns about potential travel restrictions, roadblocks, and political rallies, leading to booking cancellations and decreased tourism activity.

Advertisement

Moreover, the association highlighted the additional hardships faced by the tourism industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic and last year's Monsoon disaster, which have already severely impacted tourism revenues. They urged the Election Commission to take into account the economic interests of businesses and consider rescheduling the election dates to minimize adverse effects on the local economy.

With PTI Inputs

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 20:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona vs Bilbao

a minute ago
Haircuts

Hairstyles For Men

a minute ago
DC vs RCB WPL 2024 FINAL

WPL 2024 Final Live Blog

4 minutes ago
Collagen Booster

Boost Collagen Growth

6 minutes ago
Summer gifts for your special partner

Summer Essential Gifts

9 minutes ago
DC vs RCB

Sophie Molineux

10 minutes ago
Suspended TMC leader Shahjahan's brother and two others have been sent to five-day CBI custody.

WB Shahjahan's Brother

13 minutes ago
Francisco Goya

Francisco Goya Paintings

14 minutes ago
Shakira

Shakira On Gerard Pique

17 minutes ago
Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian

Khloe Celebrates Rob

17 minutes ago
NIA chargesheeted 17th accused in the PFI Patna case

NIA Action Against PFI

17 minutes ago
Rati Pandey

Rati On Discrimination

18 minutes ago
Agriculture

ITU FAO partner

32 minutes ago
Niger US

US Ops at risk?

36 minutes ago
Pakistan Team

Naseem Shah on Pak team

39 minutes ago
AP

Mike Pence slams Trump

44 minutes ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu On BO Success

an hour ago
An operation is underway to trap a leopard that entered a Jharkhand industrial area.

J'Khand Leopard Trap

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Election Commission Makes Fresh Electoral Bonds Data Public

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  2. Gandhis to Snap Ties with Old Family Bastions: Sources

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  3. NIA Attaches 4 Properties For Being 'Proceeds of Terrorism'

    India News7 hours ago

  4. Kind-hearted Zodiac Signs Who Are Known For Their Generosity

    Lifestyle9 hours ago

  5. Man Attacked With Sickle, Sword After Being Shot Dead at Pune Hotel

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo