In a bid to deal with reduced visibility because of the winter season, NHAI Chairman, Santosh Kumar Yadav directed NHAI field offices to undertake mitigation measures. To enhance road safety during foggy conditions, mitigation measures have been classified under two heads engineering measures and safety awareness measures.

“The ‘Engineering measures’ include reinstalling missing/damaged road signs, rectifying faded or inadequate pavement markings, enhancing the visibility of safety devices by providing reflective markers, median markers, etc,” the government release stated today.

Similarly, under safety awareness measures, NHAI will deploy Variable Message Signs (VMS) or electronic signages to display ‘Foggy Weather Alerts’ and speed limit messages. “Use of Public Address System warning commuters about driving speed limit of 30 km/hr in foggy areas. Use of electronic billboards, radio, and social media for public service announcements on Toll Plazas, wayside amenities during foggy conditions, and installation of reflective tapes on the full width of vehicles on the highways,” govt release stated.

The guidelines also encourage NHAI officials to create awareness among highway users to use blinkers and follow traffic rules. In addition, safety awareness pamphlets will also be distributed to commuters crossing the toll plaza with a contact number to share information about foggy conditions and assist in case of accidents.

In addition, NHAI field offices have been directed to undertake nighttime highway inspection every week by a team consisting of NHAI officials, independent Engineers, and concessionaire/Contractor to assess visibility on the highway and identify locations for installing additional provisions as required.

Also, Highway Patrol vehicles will be stationed near dense foggy stretches. The highway operation and maintenance team will carry red/green blinking baton for guiding traffic in case of an accident and establish seamless collaboration with local law enforcement, ambulance services, and municipal authorities.

