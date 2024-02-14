English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 19:43 IST

RBI Governor urges banks to stay vigilant against risks

In his interactions, Governor Das commended banks for their enhanced financial performance, highlighting the overall resilience of the banking sector.

Business Desk
Shaktikanta Das says RBI maintaining an actively disinflationary monetary policy
Shaktikanta Das | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das underscored the importance for banks to maintain heightened vigilance against potential risks within the banking system, stressing that there is no room for complacency, during meetings with Managing Directors and CEOs of public and private sector banks.

In his interactions, Governor Das commended banks for their enhanced financial performance, highlighting the overall resilience of the banking sector. However, he cautioned against any lapse in vigilance and urged banks to remain alert to any emerging risks.

Advertisement

The RBI statement acknowledged the robustness of domestic financial institutions' balance sheets but stressed on the necessity for continued diligence in identifying and mitigating risks. Governor Das raised concerns regarding various issues including the sustainability of business models, surges in personal loans, adherence to co-lending guidelines, bank exposure to the Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) sector, and effective management of liquidity risks.

Additionally, discussions encompassed topics such as IT and cyber security preparedness, operational resilience, combating digital fraud, and enhancing internal rating frameworks. Governor Das emphasized the paramount importance of a robust customer grievance redressal mechanism and the protection of customers' interests to uphold the safety and stability of the financial system.

Advertisement

Banks were encouraged to actively engage in RBI's fintech initiatives and further bolster Digital Banking Units (DBUs) to foster digital innovation and enhance customer experiences.

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 19:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

4 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

5 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

6 hours ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

6 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

6 hours ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

6 hours ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

9 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

19 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

21 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

21 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

21 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

21 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

21 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fresh Rounds of Tear Gas Fired at Shambhu Border; Key Meet Tomorrow

    India News20 minutes ago

  2. Yash Enjoys Valentine's Day Lunch with Wife Radhika Pandit, Kids

    Entertainment29 minutes ago

  3. Haryana Police Becomes First Force to Fire Tear Gas Through Drones

    India News30 minutes ago

  4. GONE in 30 Seconds: UFC CEO Dana White bluntly WALKS OUT from podcast

    Sports 32 minutes ago

  5. Eijaz Khan Shares Self-Love Note On V-Day Post Split With Pavitra Punia

    Entertainment34 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement