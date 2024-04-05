Advertisement

RBI fines IDFC Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1.00 crore on IDFC First Bank Limited for non-compliance with specific directives concerning 'Loans and Advances – Statutory and Other Restrictions'. This penalty, mandated under the Banking Regulation Act, of 1949, highlights regulatory oversight in ensuring adherence to banking norms.

The penalty follows the RBI's Statutory Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation (ISE 2022) of IDFC First Bank Limited, assessing its financial standing as of March 31, 2022. Subsequent supervisory findings revealed instances of non-compliance with RBI directives and statutory provisions, prompting regulatory action.

Advertisement

Of particular concern was the bank's approval of term loans for infrastructure projects involving a public sector undertaking. These loans were granted without adequate due diligence on project viability and bankability, resulting in their repayment being sourced from budgetary resources instead of project-generated revenue streams.

While the penalty underscores the importance of regulatory compliance, it's important to note that it does not imply a judgment on the validity of the bank's transactions with its customers. Additionally, the RBI's decision to levy the monetary penalty does not preclude further regulatory actions against the bank, signalling a continued commitment to upholding banking standards and safeguarding financial stability.

Advertisement