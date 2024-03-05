English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 14:03 IST

Retail banks struggle to scale AI transformation: Capgemini

The study suggests that banks are ill-equipped to embrace intelligent transformation effectively, lacking preparedness in applying advanced technologies.

Reported by: Business Desk
artificial intelligence
Image for representational purposes only. | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The latest findings from the Capgemini Research Institute's 20th World Retail Banking Report show a major gap in the readiness of retail banks to implement AI-driven transformations at scale. Despite 80 per cent of retail bank executives recognising the potential of generative AI to advance technology, only 6 per cent of retail banks have developed enterprise-wide roadmaps for AI-driven transformation.

In response to macroeconomic uncertainties, retail banks are under pressure to adapt their business models strategically. The report highlights that productivity and efficiency are top priorities for bank leaders, with 70 per cent planning to increase investment in digital transformation by up to 10 per cent in 2024.

Advertisement

However, the study suggests that banks are ill-equipped to embrace intelligent transformation effectively, lacking preparedness in applying advanced technologies like AI, machine learning, and gen AI to drive innovation and efficiency.

The report stresses on the urgency for banks to act swiftly to avoid what it terms "generative AI silent failure." With only 4 per cent of retail banks demonstrating high scores in business commitment and technology capabilities, and a staggering 41 per cent scoring average, it is evident that many banks are not adequately prepared for the intelligent banking future. Regional disparities further highlight this issue, with North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific exhibiting varying levels of readiness.

Advertisement

To navigate ongoing challenges and ensure sustainable growth, banks are encouraged to focus on intelligent solutions embedded with AI-driven capabilities. However, the report notes a lack of measurable success, with only 6 per cent of banks establishing key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure AI impact and continuous monitoring.

Nilesh Vaidya, Global Industry Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Capgemini, warns against the risk of technological laggardness, stressing the need for banks to adopt solutions responsibly and establish practices that build trust and customer intimacy.

Advertisement

Generative AI holds immense potential to enhance efficiency and customer experience across the banking value chain. Bank employees welcome generative AI copilots to automate operational tasks, with potential time savings of up to 66 per cent. Additionally, conversational AI could address customer dissatisfaction with chatbots and alleviate call abandonment rates.

 

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 14:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

an hour ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

an hour ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

15 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

21 hours ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

21 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Lifestyle Changes To Ensure Trouble-Free Periods

    Lifestyle Health10 minutes ago

  2. MMTS Ghatkesar-Lingampalli Train Service Starts Today | Routes

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. Elon Musk criticises Google Gemini

    Tech 11 minutes ago

  4. Pakistani judoka dies after suffering head injuries

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  5. Google agrees to restore Indian apps on Play Store: Vaishnaw

    Business News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo