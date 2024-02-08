Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 18:41 IST

SEBI proposes relaxed rules for illiquid AIF investments

In a move to provide flexibility, SEBI proposes that VCFs transition to the AIF regime to benefit from the extended window for liquidating their investments.

Business Desk
SEBI
SEBI | Image:SEBI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Illiquid AIF investments: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) unveiled a proposed framework aimed at easing regulations for alternative investment funds (AIFs) and venture capital funds (VCFs) dealing with unliquidated investments post the fund tenure's expiration.

As per a discussion paper published on the regulator's website, SEBI suggests an alternative approach to handling unliquidated investments. Instead of introducing a new scheme for liquidation, the proposal advocates for extending the tenure of the fund. Presently, VCFs are required to liquidate their investments within three months of the fund expiration, while AIFs are granted a 12-month window.

Advertisement

In a move to provide flexibility, SEBI proposes that VCFs transition to the AIF regime to benefit from the extended window for liquidating their investments. The market has been invited to share comments on these proposed changes until February 2, following which SEBI will finalize the rules.

These proposed adjustments stem from representations made by the funds industry to SEBI, highlighting existing tax issues and the cumbersome nature of the current process. The regulator aims to address these concerns and streamline the process. Input from the market will play a crucial role in shaping the final regulations.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 18:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement