Record cargo handling: Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMP Kolkata), including its Kolkata Dock System (KDS) and Haldia Dock Complex (HDC), achieved a remarkable feat in the fiscal year 2023-24 by handling 66.4 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) of Cargo, marking a 1.11 per cent increase from the previous year's record.

Chairman Shri Rathendra Raman credited the port's unprecedented throughput to a series of strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing productivity, safety measures, and overall capacity utilization. Highlighting HDC's significant contribution, Shri Raman noted that the complex handled 49.54 MMT in FY 2023-24, marking its highest cargo volume ever since its inception, while KDS managed 16.856 MMT of cargo.

The port's robust financial performance in FY 2023-24 was highlighted by a net surplus of Rs. 501.73 crores, a substantial 65 per cent growth over the previous year. To further augment its capacity, SMP Kolkata is focusing on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects, with two projects already awarded and three more expected to reach the award stage by 2024-25.

Significant projects awarded and completed during the fiscal year include the development of drainage networks, procurement of equipment, and implementation of energy-efficient solutions. Additionally, both HDC and KDS witnessed growth in various cargo categories, further solidifying the port's position as a crucial trade hub in the region.

The achievements of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, in cargo handling, financial performance, and infrastructure development underscore its commitment to facilitating trade and fostering economic growth in the region. As it continues to implement strategic initiatives and pursue PPP projects, the port is poised for further expansion and success in the coming years.