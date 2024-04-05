Updated April 5th, 2024 at 19:27 IST
Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata Sets Record in Cargo Handling for FY24
The port's robust financial performance in FY 2023-24 was highlighted by a net surplus of Rs. 501.73 crores.
- Economy
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Record cargo handling: Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMP Kolkata), including its Kolkata Dock System (KDS) and Haldia Dock Complex (HDC), achieved a remarkable feat in the fiscal year 2023-24 by handling 66.4 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) of Cargo, marking a 1.11 per cent increase from the previous year's record.
Chairman Shri Rathendra Raman credited the port's unprecedented throughput to a series of strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing productivity, safety measures, and overall capacity utilization. Highlighting HDC's significant contribution, Shri Raman noted that the complex handled 49.54 MMT in FY 2023-24, marking its highest cargo volume ever since its inception, while KDS managed 16.856 MMT of cargo.
Advertisement
The port's robust financial performance in FY 2023-24 was highlighted by a net surplus of Rs. 501.73 crores, a substantial 65 per cent growth over the previous year. To further augment its capacity, SMP Kolkata is focusing on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects, with two projects already awarded and three more expected to reach the award stage by 2024-25.
Significant projects awarded and completed during the fiscal year include the development of drainage networks, procurement of equipment, and implementation of energy-efficient solutions. Additionally, both HDC and KDS witnessed growth in various cargo categories, further solidifying the port's position as a crucial trade hub in the region.
Advertisement
The achievements of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, in cargo handling, financial performance, and infrastructure development underscore its commitment to facilitating trade and fostering economic growth in the region. As it continues to implement strategic initiatives and pursue PPP projects, the port is poised for further expansion and success in the coming years.
Advertisement
Published April 5th, 2024 at 19:27 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.