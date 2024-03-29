×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 21:53 IST

U.S. Inflation data meets expectations: US Fed Chair Powell

Powell remained steadfast in the Fed's baseline outlook, citing improvements in key inflation metrics within the PCE data.

Reported by: Business Desk
US Federal Reserve
Federal Reserve meeting minutes | Image:US Federal Reserve
Powell on Inflation: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's assessment of the latest U.S. inflation data suggests a steady stance on interest rates. Speaking at the San Francisco Fed, Powell stated that the recent Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index figures were in line with the central bank's projections, signalling continuity in their interest rate strategy.

Despite a slight uptick in core inflation, Powell emphasised that the February report did not warrant an overreaction from the Fed. While acknowledging concerns over inflation, Powell remained steadfast in the Fed's baseline outlook, citing improvements in key inflation metrics within the PCE data.

Market expectations for rate cuts have been tempered by Powell's comments, as he highlighted recent data suggesting a slowdown in inflation improvement. The Fed's decision to maintain the benchmark interest rate within the 5.25 per cent-5.50 per cent range reflects their cautious approach to monetary policy, balancing inflationary pressures with economic stability.

Powell's remarks highlight the Fed's commitment to a measured response to economic indicators, prioritising long-term stability over short-term fluctuations. As the central bank navigates evolving data trends, Powell's assurances provide insights into the Fed's strategy amid uncertain economic conditions.

With Reuters Inputs

Published March 29th, 2024 at 21:53 IST

