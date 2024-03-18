Advertisement

US Fed meeting: As the world awaits the outcome of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) March meeting, the financial world is anticipating a potential shift in monetary policy that could reverberate globally. With the US Federal Reserve signalling no immediate changes to interest rates but hinting at future cuts, businesses and investors found themselves at a critical juncture.

“Inflation worries have eased in India and the world but they are not still under the range desired by the central banks be it India or the US. The US central bank is expecting inflation to fall under the range of 2 per cent which is not the case as of now,” NR Bhanumurthy, Vice Chancellor of BR Ambedkar School of Economics said.

Advertisement

Scheduled for March 19-20, the FOMC will convene against a backdrop of heightened anticipation. The announcement would reveal the Fed's decision on maintaining the target Federal Funds rate within the 5.25 per cent to 5.5 per cent range. All eyes are on the policymakers' Summary of Economic Projections, particularly the "dot plot," offering projections on interest rates through 2024.

The lead-up to the meeting saw a flurry of speculations fuelled by recent statements from Fed officials. Powell's congressional testimony in early March hinted at a possible end to rate hikes, signalling a shift in policy restraint in the coming months. However, cautionary tones emerged from Michelle Bowman, Member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System emphasising the need for prudence until sustained progress towards the 2 per cent inflation target materialises.

Advertisement

Inflation- a constant worry

Inflation, a persistent concern, remained under scrutiny. While recent data hinted at a slowdown, signs of potential acceleration in early 2024 raised eyebrows. The Fed has said from all platforms that they want inflation to reach under 2 per cent before any rate cut is to be followed. And the latest inflation number came in at 3.2 per cent. From an inflation perspective, inflation needs to fall further to 2 per cent before any rate cut decision is to be taken. But one thing is clear inflation has not reached the range of Fed expectations so there are no chances of a rate cut.

Advertisement

A few days back, Jerome Powell, Chair of the US Fed, said, “We’re waiting to become more confident that inflation is moving sustainably at 2 per cent. When we do get that confidence, and we’re not far from it, it’ll be appropriate to begin to dial back the level of restriction,” Powell said in response to a question about rates and inflation.

He further added that the cuts would be so the Fed doesn’t “drive the economy into recession rather than normalising policy as the economy gets back to normal.”

Advertisement

As the world awaited the verdict from the March meeting, one thing remained certain: the decisions made within the halls of the Federal Reserve would send ripples through markets far and wide, shaping the contours of economic discourse for months to come.

FOMC January Meeting

Advertisement

In the FOMC meeting of January, the Federal Reserve opted to maintain its stance on interest rates, holding them steady for the fourth consecutive meeting. The decision, which keeps the federal funds rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent – 5.50 per cent, highlights the Fed's cautious approach amid lingering economic uncertainties.

The key concern of the Fed in January is elevated inflation levels, despite some recent easing. The Committee's assessment of risks to its dual mandate of maximum employment and price stability indicates a gradual shift toward a more balanced outlook. Nevertheless, the Fed remains committed to data-driven decision-making, closely monitoring labour market conditions, inflation pressures, and global developments.

Advertisement

Market sentiment appears divided, with some anticipating future rate cuts while others caution against overly optimistic expectations. Analysts warn that achieving the Fed's inflation target may prove challenging, especially as the disinflation base effect diminishes over time.