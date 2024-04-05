×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 16:27 IST

BOJ plans workshop to review unconventional stimulus measures

Scheduled for May 21, the workshop will convene central bank officials, academic experts, and private economists to delve into economic and price trends.

Reported by: Business Desk
Bank of Japan
Bank of Japan | Image:Shutterstock
BOJ workshop review: The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is set to conduct a second workshop in May aimed at assessing the effectiveness and drawbacks of the unconventional monetary easing tools employed during its prolonged battle against deflation.

Scheduled for May 21, the workshop will convene central bank officials, academic experts, and private economists to delve into economic and price trends, as well as dissect the impacts of monetary policy over the past 25 years, as announced by the central bank on Friday.

Since assuming office as BOJ Governor in April last year, Kazuo Ueda outlined plans for a comprehensive review to scrutinise the outcomes and side effects of the central bank's radical stimulus measures.

Preliminary findings, released in January, revealed that companies were adjusting prices more frequently than in previous years, indicating a shift in the long-standing belief among the public that prices would remain stagnant in Japan.

Concurrently, the BOJ has been engaging in nationwide consultations with companies to gather their perspectives on how the prolonged monetary easing measures have influenced their operations, wage-setting strategies, and the broader economic landscape.

While the findings from this review are not expected to directly impact the BOJ's immediate policy decisions, central bank officials have stressed its utility in identifying which tools could be utilised in the future, and under what circumstances, should the BOJ need to intensify stimulus efforts once again.

Last month, the BOJ concluded eight years of negative interest rates and other unconventional policies, marking a significant departure from its previous emphasis on stimulating growth through extensive monetary intervention.

Analysts note that Japan's protracted struggle with deflation has significantly shaped the BOJ's approach to exiting ultra-loose monetary policy, influencing the bank's cautious steps toward policy normalisation.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Published April 5th, 2024 at 16:27 IST

