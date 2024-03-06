Advertisement

BRICS digital currency network: The Kremlin has announced plans for the creation of an independent payment system within the BRICS nations, leveraging digital currencies and blockchain technology, according to Russian state-owned news agency TASS. This move aims to reduce dependency on the US dollar and establish a robust financial infrastructure for member countries, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov disclosed that BRICS leaders are committed to developing a state-of-the-art payment network that prioritises efficiency, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness, according to the report. The primary objective is to facilitate seamless transactions for governments, businesses, and individuals, devoid of political influence.

"The main thing is to make sure it is convenient for governments, common people and businesses, as well as cost-effective and free of politics," Ushakov said in an interview with TASS.

Questions sent to the finance ministry yielded no response until the time of publishing this report.

According to TASS, the initiative aligns with the BRICS agenda outlined in the 2023 Johannesburg Declaration, focussing on enhancing settlements in national currencies and strengthening correspondent banking networks. Ushakov highlighted ongoing efforts to bolster the Contingent Reserve Arrangement, particularly in diversifying away from the US dollar.

This move reflects the BRICS nations' determination to assert their influence in shaping the global financial landscape. By developing an independent payment system, backed by digital currencies and blockchain technology, the BRICS group seeks to pave the way for greater financial autonomy and stability.

The decision to explore alternative payment options gained momentum amid the economic uncertainties triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The volatility in the US dollar and subsequent interest rate hikes prompted BRICS nations to seek alternative avenues for conducting international transactions.

As discussions progress, the BRICS group aims to set a precedent for other nations to embrace digital currencies and fintech innovations in their monetary systems. The proposed payment network underscores the group's commitment to fostering financial resilience and inclusivity.