Boost to private investments: As India gears up for the Union Budget 2024-25, the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry puts forward a set of recommendations focused on reinvigorating consumption and boosting private investments, aiming to catalyse a robust economic growth trajectory.

Demand creation and consumption boost

The chamber underscores the pivotal role of demand creation in stimulating enhanced production possibilities, capacity expansion, private investments, and employment generation. Recognising the importance of a virtuous circle of growth and development, the proposal emphasises the need for strategic measures to augment consumption in the economy.

Tax rebate for consumption expenditure

To incentivise consumption, the PHD Chamber advocates for an increase in tax rebate benefits for various expenditure categories. Currently set at Rs 2 lakh for home loans on self-occupied houses, the chamber suggests widening the scope to include purchases beyond the first house, acquisition of vehicles, and other durables. Enhancing consumption expenditure rebates is seen as a catalyst for elevating aggregate demand, attracting private investments, optimising capacity utilisation in firms, and generating substantial employment opportunities.

Private investments momentum

Recognising the symbiotic relationship between private investments and overall economic vitality, the chamber proposes a multi-faceted approach. It calls for a holistic strategy encompassing the revitalisation of consumption, improved capacity utilisation, streamlined ease of doing business at the factory level, rationalisation of business costs and taxation, creation of state-of-the-art infrastructure, augmented incomes in the agriculture sector, inclusive health infrastructure, quality education, and amplified employment opportunities.

Key focus areas

Tax rebates: Broaden the scope of tax rebates for consumption expenditure. Infrastructure development: Prioritise building state-of-the-art infrastructure. Ease of doing business: Streamline processes at the factory level for increased investments. Cost rationalisation: Rationalise the cost of doing business to encourage private investments. Agriculture sector support: Enhance incomes in the agriculture sector. Health and education: Focus on inclusive health infrastructure and quality education.